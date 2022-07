Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Dr, Reading, PA 19606. Join us on the StoryWalk® and bring your best art skills. We’re decorating with chalk! Plus, a balloon artist from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., ice cream from The Cherry on Top from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a Plinko board from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Read the choose-your-own-adventure story ‘You’re the Hero Jungle Adventure’ by Lily Murray and make your own journey as many times as you’d like! Hand in a completed story worksheet for a craft prize. (One per child.)

READING, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO