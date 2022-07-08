ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margo Price releases single, 'Fight To Make It,' with Adia Victoria, Mavis Staples

By Marcus K. Dowling, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

In the wake of recent happenings related to the Supreme Court and reproductive rights, Margo Price has released a mammoth collaboration, "Fight To Make It," alongside two generations of notable blues and soul excellence — 2022 Americana Music Award-nominated Emerging Act of the Year and Album of the Year Adia Victoria and Mavis Staples, an icon named by Rolling Stone as one of the 100 Greatest Singers of all Time.

Regarding the song, Price made what doubles as a hard-driving, rock-tinged official statement and call to action related to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion that the U.S. Constitution protects a pregnant woman's choice to have an abortion.

On June 24, Price stated it would be a "riot girl summer."

Now we know, to her, what that looks and sounds like.

Proceeds from sales of "Fight To Make It" are being given to Noise for Now , described by Price as "a national initiative that enables artists and entertainers to connect with and financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of Reproductive Justice, including abortion access."

Via a press release, she added the following:

"Every day, I see more of our rights stripped away in America. The right to reproductive health in this country has become a luxury for the wealthy. The United States has a higher maternal death rate than any other developed country. Black women in particular experience maternal mortality at a rate two to three times higher than white women. Tennessee now has stricter abortion laws than the Taliban. This should not be a political issue or a religious issue, this is a human rights issue.

When we stand together and sing together we are stronger. Massive thanks to my friend Adia Victoria for joining me and our mutual hero, the legendary Mavis Staples, for adding the wisdom and strength of her voice. Her art and activism have long inspired me and I'm grateful for her contribution to the song."

Price has a full slate of festival gigs lined up through December. Interested attendees can find more information via https://margoprice.net/#tour . As for Staples, she is on tour with Bonnie Raitt throughout the summer. Her ticket information can be located at https://mavisstaples.com/tour . Finally, Victoria has several dates lined up through the rest of the year, including her return to the Newport Folk Festival. In 2021, she partook in a well-regarded, Allison Russell-booked final act that included an appearance from soul icon Chaka Khan.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Margo Price releases single, 'Fight To Make It,' with Adia Victoria, Mavis Staples

