SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From Ranch to Resort: The History of Sierra-at-Tahoe is a 360-page book that details 75 years of history. The book, published by Sierra Software, Solutions & Consulting, details 75 years of history at Sierra-at-Tahoe through three generations of ownership. On Dec. 21, 2021, the book was printed. At the end of April 2022, shortly after arrival, it became available on shelves in three stores in and near the Tahoe Basin: The History Museum, Sierra-at-Tahoe Store, Strawberry Trading post/Gas Station Strawberry lodge off U.S. Highway 50. The book is also available on Amazon.

