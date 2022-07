Sullivan County Sheriff’s Officials say a 43 year old man, with an unconfirmed address of Gate City, Virginia is identified as the individual dive team members recovered from the waters near the 421 boat ramp in Bristol on South Holston Lake Sunday. The Sheriff’s Department says 43 year old James Falin apparently went under while unloading a boat. Witnesses told authorities they heard someone yelling for help. Those witnesses led the Sheriff’s Department’s Dive Team to an area near the 421 boat ramp where Falin’s body was recovered. Foul play is not suspected and an autopsy is ordered due to it being an unattended death.

GATE CITY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO