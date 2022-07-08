After Fleury's signing, is Cam Talbot set to leave the Wild?

With Marc-Andre Fleury signing a two-year deal with the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, the future of fellow goaltender Cam Talbot is now the subject of speculation.

The Wild had hoped to keep both goalies on the team for next season, with the pair splitting games as they had done following Fleury's arrival from the Blackhawks in March.

But there are growing signs that Talbot's camp isn't entirely satisfied with the situation, with NHL insider Pierre LeBrun tweeting Friday that Talbot has been in contact with Wild GM during the later rounds of the NHL Draft.

The apparent dissatisfaction from Talbot has been confirmed by The Athletic's Michael Russo, who reported that Talbot is still unhappy that he wasn't used more in the 4-2 playoffs defeat to the St. Louis Blues, in which Fleury started 5 of the sick games.

If Talbot wants out, there would be no shortage of suitors willing to trade for him.

Among those who could be interested, per reports, include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, and Buffalo Sabres.