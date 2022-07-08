ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik Ten Hag Looking Forward To Getting To Know His Squad On Manchester United Pre Season Tour

 4 days ago

Erik Ten Hag has spoken to Manchester United’s club media ahead of the 2022 pre season tour that starts in Thailand with the squad departing on Friday.

Ten Hag has been training with his new United squad for the past two weeks ahead of the tour that they have left for today with many games ahead in the next few weeks.

United will face their biggest test of the tour on Tuesday as they face rivals Liverpool in Bangkok with many big faces set to take to the pitch for both sides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssMk8_0gZ6muHv00
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Ten Hag spoke to United’s media channels ahead of the pre season tour and started by saying;

“That (getting to know players) is, I think, one of the biggest advantages from the tour. We have two weeks to work really close together and we will learn about each other because I want to learn about them and they want to learn about me, my coaches.”

The boss then continued by saying;

“We want to play a proactive style of football. On the ball and off the ball. Trying to do that has to be our intention. The coaches bring it over to the team that we are, in every situation, PROACTIVE.”

And then Ten Hag concluded by saying;

“I have to learn, to know my squad (during pre-season). The personnel, the individuals, the players.”

