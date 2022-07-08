Angel Billegas arrested for fatal Dowdy Ferry Road shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after they say a juvenile male was shot and injured at an apartment park in Fort Worth Tuesday morning.At about 3:24 a.m. July 12, police were sent to Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital in Burleson in response to a young victim who was requesting treatment for a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, the victim reported he was accompanying a friend at the Park at Sycamore Apartments when he was shot.Police said there is no suspect in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — A 17-year-old in Texarkana is set to be tried as an adult in his upcoming trial, according to a ruling from a judge. Kevonte Collins has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from a shooting that occurred in December […]
A Fort Worth man was walking down East Leuda Street on Saturday when he says a woman in an SUV drove up, rolled down the window, and fired at him. The incident was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera. The man, Derrick Montgomery, said it was a miracle he...
DALLAS - A man was shot and killed at a Dallas convenience store overnight. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Time Saver Food Mart in southeast Oak Cliff near South Marsalis and Ann Arbor avenues. Dallas police said the victim and another man were inside the store when...
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man is severely injured after accidentally falling off a bridge Monday morning, Fort Worth police said.At about 5:04 a.m. July 11, police were sent to the bridge over the intersection of Miller Avenue and Wilbarger Street in response to a man jumping from it. When officers arrived, they found an adult male laying in the roadway underneath the bridge.Officers then spoke with a witness -- who is a friend of the victim -- and determined that this was not an intentional act but rather an accident with "alcohol consumption possibly a contributing factor," police said.The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released at this time.
On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 11:13 p.m., Dallas Police Officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue for a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, Curdarrius Chapple, an 18-year-old male, in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the complainant to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a Fort Worth man was shot after reportedly hearing two people in his back yard Sunday night.At approximately 11:14 p.m. July 10, police were sent to the intersection of Val Verde and Columbus Trail in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a single gunshot wound to his ankle.Police said the victim lives in the 7800 block of Val Verde Trail and heard two people in his back yard. When the victim went outside to confront the two suspects, they fled on foot and the victim gave chase -- resulting in one suspect shooting and striking him.The victim was shortly taken to Harris Hospital in good condition and there are currently no suspects in custody, police said.
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Two McKinney teenagers were arrested for felony criminal mischief for their roles in a June 25 fire that destroyed seven homes under construction and damaged several others, according to the Collin County Fire Marshal's office.The fire was reported about 7 p.m. at the Bloomridge development on Marigold Drive, near Lake Forest Drive and U.S. Highway 380. There were no workers at the, and no one was hurt. In the days following the fire, Collin County Fire Marshal investigators sifted through evidence to identify and track down the suspects, aided by special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the intelligence unit of the Collin County Sheriff's Office.The suspects were arrested last week. Their names are not being released due to their ages, and their cases will be handled through the juvenile justice system.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of two people found shot in a Southlake home as a murder-suicide between a man and his wife. The Dallas Express reported that Southlake police found the couple dead at home in the 600 block of Regency Crossing after officers received a shooting report on July 5 at approximately 10:21 a.m.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Twenty-one-year old Ariel Stuart was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping on July 11. Police said Stuart took two girls from a house at gunpoint in the 9800 block of Brockbank Drive.Two other suspects were with Stuart when he allegedly took the children, ages four and five. Law enforcement officials eventually found the children unharmed. Chopper 11 flew overhead as a woman escorted the girls to an awaiting police cruiser. The investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, Texas - A 16-year-old girl is facing manslaughter charges after being seen on a livestream with two guns. One of those weapons fired, hitting the 18-year-old victim, who later died from her injuries. Police and family members of the victim have said they don’t know where the guns came...
DALLAS — You've likely heard of air conditioner, catalytic converters, and car tire thefts. The Dallas Police Department is warning you to look out for, yes, telephone pole copper thieves. "They'll cut down the telephone wires to steal the copper wire that's inside of it," Detective Jamison Lewis said....
(UPDATE 8:01 a.m.) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled the silver alert, and said the missing woman has been found. GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman by Gun Barrel City police. Sandra Turnbaugh, 81, was last seen at the 800 block of […]
A Texas 16-year-old shot her friend dead on a livestream while showing off two handguns this week, police said. Authorities identified the victim as Princess Omobogie, 18, who they say was filming the livestream when she was shot. She died in a local hospital two days after the Tuesday video. The 16-year-old, who has not been named due to her age, is being charged with delinquent conduct/manslaughter, Garland police said. She is currently pending trial at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center. Investigators are said to be reviewing the video of the incident.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police responded to a shooting at S. Polk Street and W. Keist Boulevard at about 5:15 p.m on July 8.Police said when they arrived to the location, they found a victim who was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no information on the suspect, police said. This investigation is ongoing.
OAK CLIFF, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The mother of a 4-year-old who died after being attacked by a friend's dogs on Saturday is speaking out. The mother of 4-year-old Lea Freeman told CBS 11 her daughter should still be alive. She said her daughter was excited to start kindergarten and instead of planning for school, she's now planning her daughter's funeral.
ARLINGTON, Texas - At least four people were injured following an apartment fire in Arlington Sunday afternoon. Three of those people jumped from the second floor to escape the flames. The fourth injury was a firefighter due to heat. With temperatures near triple digits at the time of the fire,...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 4-year-old has died after being bit by a dog. Dallas police responded to an animal attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive on Saturday at about 7:55 a.m. Police said the 4-year-old was bit multiple times by a dog. The child was taken to a...
