Clark County, NV

Latest probable monkeypox case brings Clark Co. total to 5

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
An additional probable case of monkeypox was reported Friday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

It brings the county's total to four probable cases and one confirmed case. Two probable cases were reported earlier this week . "None of these cases are associated with each other," officials said.

Health officials say the latest probable case is reported in a man in his 40s who was said to be isolating at home. He "has a history of travel," SNHD said.

The health district now has a dashboard to track updated case counts at snhd.info/monkeypox .

The county saw its first confirmed case of the disease on June 20.

Elizabeth Spraggins
4d ago

Interesting. Now report whether or not all of those patients took the poison jab. Autoimmune blistering skin is a vaccine injury, listed on the publicly released Pfizer documents.

