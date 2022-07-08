ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferris, TX

North Texas city begins offering free medical and dental services to residents

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFERRIS, Texas - A small city south of Dallas is aiming to provide free basic health care to everyone who lives there. The city of Ferris is hosting a clinic...

www.fox4news.com

