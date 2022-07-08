North Texas city begins offering free medical and dental services to residents

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It's a question you might not have thought about during this heatwave. How prepared are you if it results in rolling blackouts?There are people in North Texas who said they can't afford air conditioning in their homes and that's why they are spending many of their days at Sam Johnson Recreation Center, a cooling center in Plano. It's a place you'll find puzzles, pool tables, but most importantly for many of the people, cool air. "This is fantastic, it's absolutely fantastic," said Rim Ruddell, a Wylie resident.Ruddell said he doesn't have air conditioning inside his home. "It's pretty unbearable,"...

PLANO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO