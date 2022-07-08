ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville Museum of Art appoints new leadership

By Jason O. Boyd, Sim Asher, Greenville Museum of Art
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWzsv_0gZ6mY4300

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Museum of Art Board of Trustees has announced new leadership for its 2022-23 fiscal year, which began in July.

The following names were introduced, including new president Sarah Weir:

  • President: Sarah Weir
  • Vice President: Mark Rasdorf
  • Treasurer: Charlotte Moye
  • Secretary: Miki Ragsdale
  • Immediate Past President: Rachel Bridgers

These individuals will join the current GMoA Board of Trustees listed below:

  • Trustees Emeritus: Dewane Frutiger & Judy Whichard
  • Board Members: Leah Arnold, Thomas Barnett, Grayson Blake, Larry Houston, Sierra Jones, Yoshi Newman, Amanda Senatore, and Aileen Wilson

More on incoming president Sarah Weir:

“Sarah recently opened the Sarah Weir Group, a boutique real estate firm in the heart of Uptown Greenville after 12 years as a top-performing agent in the industry. Over the course of her term, Sarah hopes to streamline fundraising efforts and strives to continue to promote the core values of the museum, inclusivity, engagement, collaboration, and accountability. Her love of the Greenville community drives her service. She also serves on the ECU Women’s Roundtable Board of Directors & Uptown Greenville Board of Directors. Sarah was actively involved in the establishment of the Junior League of Greenville & was voted Member of the Year.”

The GMoA also announced in recent months they have adopted a more accessible route for those in the community who wish to serve on their Board of Trustees, through an application process via their website. Any individual who believes in the GMoA’s mission and shares similar core values that want to serve their time, energy, and additional efforts should visit www.gmoa.org/volunteering

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

BCCC Barber Academy now open to clients

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The TFB&B-BCCC Barber Academy is now accepting clients. Beaufort County Community College’s new barbering program has 18 students enrolled in its first session. Like its Cosmetology and Manicuring Salon on campus, the TFB&B-BCCC Barber Academy invites the public to receive discounted services so that...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Music festival planned to honor late mayor

A local music festival planned for this fall will honor former Washington Mayor Mac “Bear” Hodges. Featuring six hours of music at the park bearing his name, the event will raise funds for downtown improvements, including a proposed statue of Hodges, a key figure in Washington’s $3.4 million streetscape project started in 2020. Hodges died from complications of COVID-19 before the project’s completion.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

ENC author holds book signing at Barnes & Noble

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lisa Allen, author of “The Key in the Willow Tree,” had her first book signing this past weekend at Barnes & Noble in Greenville. Writing a book has been something Allen has thought a lot about and has always wanted to do. After a great amount of success with her first […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Greenville, NC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Tea and fashion show to come to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to strike a pose. On Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m., Deacon Purvis Cohens Fellowship Hall will be hosting a Tea & Fashion Show at Trinity on the Campus of Holy Reinity UHCA in Greenville. One ticket is $5 on the Cash app...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Well-known cycling store celebrates grand opening of new location

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Fleet Feet has been in Greenville for almost five years. Their new location welcomed customers for the first time on Friday. Chris and Kendra Loignon turned their dream into a reality by providing a hub for runners, walkers and friends of the store. Rachel Craft, Fleet Feet general manager, said runners […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Winterville Watermelon Festival to have beer garden at 2022 celebration

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in festival history, those at the Winterville Watermelon Festival will be allowed to drink at the beer garden on site. According to a Facebook post by the festival’s organizers, the beer garden will be limited to the concert area. So, festival goers will need to buy a concert ticket in order to buy beer.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Two ENC farmers’ markets offer food assistance to residents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials in Pitt and Lenoir counties have set up voucher and coin systems allowing people on WIC or SNAP to get fresh produce at their local farmers’ markets. “Pitt County, especially in some of the outskirts of town, we’re noticing that there are more and more lack of grocery stores just […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Greenville Museum Of Art#Gmoa Board Of Trustees#Dewane Frutiger Judy#The Sarah Weir Group
WNCT

JAMAICA COMES TO NC!!! JERK CHICKEN TACOS AND FRIES

JAMAICA COMES TO NC!!! JERK CHICKEN TACOS AND FRIES. Kinston officials urge communication, vigilance in …. Living Local: New Pollocksville campground seeing …. Living Local: Pollocksville’s boat ramps becoming …. Kinston mayor, local pastors call for end to gun …. Farmers markets helping counties tackle food insecurity. Human remains...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Pollocksville, new campground, boat docks

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jones County was the latest stop in our month-long “Living Local” series. On Monday, we visited Pollocksville. Following the damage from Hurricane Florence, Pollocksville’s boat ramp was revamped. They expanded the parking, put in new docks and focused on the landscaping so people would be able to enjoy the scenery as […]
POLLOCKSVILLE, NC
WNCT

RIVER, SWAMPS, AND PONDS OH MY!

Kinston officials urge communication, vigilance in …. Living Local: New Pollocksville campground seeing …. Living Local: Pollocksville’s boat ramps becoming …. Kinston mayor, local pastors call for end to gun …. Farmers markets helping counties tackle food insecurity. Human remains found, believed to be missing kayaker. Martin Co. deputies...
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WNCT

Family: ‘Carnie has had a good day today’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Beaufort County’s Emergency Services director had another positive report it shared to social media on Saturday. The family of Carnie Hedgepeth said he continues to crack his eyes open and that his body is reacting positively to his medicine. The overall recovery process continues since his crash with […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Five J.H. Rose golfers in running at national invite

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCT) — Five golfers from J.H. Rose High School are participating in the 2022 Boys High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort. The three-day event is an invite-only tournament made up of the top high school golfers across the country. Competition rounds will take place on Pinehurst No. 5, No. 6, and […]
PINEHURST, NC
WNCT

Here’s how you can send encouragement to Carnie Hedgepeth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new way to support Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth as he recovers from serious injuries he suffered in an accident back in June. In a new Facebook group called “Carnie’s Community,” people can submit videos in which they offer support...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Martin General Hospital to suspend intensive care unit

WILLIAMSTON, N.C (WNCT) – Martin General Hospital will temporarily suspend intensive care unit services starting August 1, according to a statement from the hospital. “Like many rural hospitals across the nation, our hospital has struggled to recruit nurses despite ongoing efforts,” said John Jacobson, CEO of Martin General Hospital, in a media release. “The critical shortage levels are even more challenging in rural areas.”
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

PIZZA AND DEEP FRIED CHEESECAKE!

Kinston officials urge communication, vigilance in …. Living Local: New Pollocksville campground seeing …. Living Local: Pollocksville’s boat ramps becoming …. Kinston mayor, local pastors call for end to gun …. Farmers markets helping counties tackle food insecurity. Human remains found, believed to be missing kayaker. Martin Co. deputies...
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Alderman Odham Publicity Stunt Leads to Violation of § 160A-169 — Now What?

If politicians ran clean campaigns, we wouldn’t be where we are today. The campaign for Odham for Mayor has been boasting about having the backing of “the vast majority of all New Bern Police Department personnel” on their social media, in press releases, and they even had a local television station repeating it without vetting the information to be accurate.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Wood Ducks back home, host Columbia starting Tuesday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Down East Wood Ducks are coming off a series win (3-2) against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers with one game being postponed due to weather. The Wood Ducks will be starting a six-game series with the Columbia Fireflies (11-4), the Class-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, on Tuesday. The Wood Ducks […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy