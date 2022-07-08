ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

RB Leipzig player wages revealed with Man Utd transfer target Nkunku top earner on £130k a week

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED transfer target Christopher Nkunku leads the way in RB Leipzig's wage bill.

Nkunku enjoyed a stunning season with Leipzig as he amassed a staggering total of 32 goals and 20 assists in 50 matches across all competitions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZZYC_0gZ6mJ4O00
Christopher Nkunku is RB Leipzig's top earner after signing a new contract
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSsBy_0gZ6mJ4O00
RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku was linked with Manchester United Credit: AFP

The striker's incredible performances earned him interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, including United.

However, the France international has signed a two-year contract extension with the Bundesliga outfit until 2026.

And now, the 24-year-old is the club's top earner as he cashes in a whopping £131,000 per week, according to Bild who revealed the club's top 10 earners.

Nkunku is followed by Emil Forsberg, who bags £114,000 per week, and Peter Gulacsi, who's on a weekly £98,000.

Lukas Klostermann and Andre Silva complete the top five with £90,000 and £87,000 respectively.

Angelino is on £82,000 whereas Dani Olmo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Willi Orban make £74,000.

Benjamin Henrichs completes the top 10 with £65,000 per week.

United kept tabs on Nkunku as new manager Erik ten Hag is looking to rebuild at Old Trafford.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

Ten Hag needs a replacement for Edinson Cavani, who left as a free agent.

The Dutchman is also likely to lose star man Cristiano Ronaldo, who asked to leave Old Trafford if a substantial offer arrives because he wishes to play in the Champions League next season.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dani Olmo
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Emil Forsberg
Person
Lukas Klostermann
Person
Willi Orban
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Benjamin Henrichs
Person
Dominik Szoboszlai
The US Sun

Chelsea ‘to conclude transfers before deciding on future of Armando Broja and Levi Colwill after stunning 2021-22 loans’

CHELSEA could make starlets Armando Broja and Levi Colwill sweat on their future until Thomas Tuchel has completed his summer signings. West Ham, Napoli, Newcastle and former loan club Southampton fancy striker Broja, while left-back Colwill is also being linked with the Saints after his temporary spell with Huddersfield last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rb Leipzig#Manchester United#Old Trafford#Bonus 50 Free#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
587K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy