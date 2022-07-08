Atascadero & North County Farmers Markets Present Summer Sizzle Series

Summer Siesta schedule is July 13 and August 3

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero and the North County Farmer’s Markets announced their Summer Sizzle Series, kicked off June 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. This was the first of four Summer Sizzle events to be held weekly from June 29 through August 3 at Farmers Market in the Sunken Gardens, except during the California Mid State Fair on July 20 and 27.

The Summer Sizzle event includes live music, a featured Chef providing food samples, and a complimentary recipe that includes ingredients that can be found and purchased from the farmers at the market. In addition, there will be cider and wine tasting by Bristol’s Cider House and Lone Madrone Winery, which will be available for purchase. FARMstead ED will also be on-site showcasing the variety of farm tours available that you can sign up for in time for summer.

Following is our Summer Siesta Schedule:

July 13

Samples & Recipes by Colony Market & Deli, cider and wine tasting by Bristol’s Cider House & Lone Madrone Winery. Entertainment by Tennessee Jimmy.

August 3

Samples & Recipes by Carndonagh Kitchen, cider and wine tasting Bristol’s Cider House & Lone Madrone Winery. Entertainment by Dulcie Taylor.

A fun way to shop for your fresh produce. After the market, take in a round of mini-golf at Mr. Putters Putt Putt and enjoy the many merchants and restaurants Downtown.

The City and Farmers Market wishes to thank their chefs, musicians, and adult beverage vendor for participating in our annual Farmers Market Summer Sizzle Series. When we are not having an event, the Farmers Market still takes place each Wednesday in the Sunken Gardens from 3 to 6 p.m.