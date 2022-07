The Panama City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager that was last seen July 3rd . Fourteen-year-old Briana Jefferson was last seen leaving the Hidle House on July 3rd. She is a mixed-race female, 5-foot-3 tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. There is no description of the last clothing she was wearing.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO