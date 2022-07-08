Grand Prairie Farmers market to hold Super Saturday event tomorrow

Enjoy your own private forest complete with walk paths on this .676 acre cul-de-sac creek lot minutes from White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum, & downtown Dallas. Mid-Century Modern meets eclectic in a welcoming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. A sleek new deck connects indoor & outdoor living spaces. From here you see the western ranch style guest house & natural tree canopy. An oversized garage & parking is tucked to the left inside a motorized gate. These 2 structures could be combined to create almost 800 SF of additional living space. The guest house has a ductless mini split AC, the 3rd bath & great views. A state of the art Ubiquiti Wifi and Camera System seamlessly streams with your mobile device. Inside the main house, you will find authentic details & design, a pleasing floor plan, updated primary & 2nd bath, hardwood floors, stately brick fireplace, an artsy chalkboard wall, cedar woodwork plus picture perfect window views. Bring your design ideas & continue to evolve this rare find.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO