ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie Farmers market to hold Super Saturday event tomorrow

By Kelly Connelly
Stuttgart Daily Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grand Prairie Farmers Market will hold its Super Saturday sale this Saturday, July 9, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Market Manager Stephanie Teer said the market holds Super Saturday events once a month. “It is our biggest Saturday of the month,” Teer said. “All of our vendors will be...

www.stuttgartdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dallas Observer

Studio Movie Grill - Arlington Lincoln Square

Italian sausage and meatballs tossed with ground vine-ripened tomatoes, rigatoni pasta, basil, fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. PG-13 Mon-Tues 10:45 AM, 2:45 PM, 6:45 PM, 10:30 PM. Wed 10:45 AM, 2:45 PM, 6:30 PM, 10:15 PM. Thurs 10:45 AM, 2:45 PM, 6:45 PM, 9:15 PM.
ARLINGTON, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Popcorn shortage could be next supply chain woe in Texas

DALLAS — A popcorn shortage could be the next supply chain woe in Texas. For many movie theaters, popcorn is the lifeblood of much of their revenue, along with other concessions. Megan Matthews has been a part of planning out classic films to show at the Palace Arts Center...
TEXAS STATE
kxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National 7-Eleven Day

The granddaddy of all convenience stores got its start as an offshoot of the Southland Ice Company. In 1927, the store that would become 7-Eleven opened its doors in Dallas, Texas. The idea was to sell eggs, milk, and bread, which would allow shoppers to avoid grocery stores if they...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Prairie, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Grand Prairie, TX
Business
City
Grand Prairie, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Meat#Fresh Fruits#Prairie#Super Saturday#Food Drink#Grand Prairie Farmers#Crepe Coop
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
Sand Hills Express

Meet the couple behind the world’s only Ethiopian-Texas barbecue restaurant

You might not think Ethiopian and Texan cuisine would mix, but when couple Fasicka and Patrick Hicks combined their recipes, they created an international sensation. Their restaurant, Smoke N Ash, is in a small strip mall in Arlington, Texas, and has everything that would be expected to be found in a barbecue place—like ribs and brisket.
ARLINGTON, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Ford's Garage Serves Up Photo-Ops and Burgers

Ford’s Garage, whose website blurb claims is “your neighborhood burger and beer joint, where everyone is welcome,” started out in Fort Myers, Florida, in 2012 and arrived in Plano this June. This is another in a long line of cutesy-themed restaurants, this one decked out to resemble...
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Change likely coming for Lakeside apartments

The purchase of Nexus Lakeside last year and the appointment of a new community management company at Elan Flower Mound in January suggest other changes may be in store for the two large Lakeside properties, according to a news release from Realty Capital, master developer of Lakeside. AvalonBay Communities of...
LAKESIDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
luxury-houses.net

This $4,720,000 Stunning Contemporary Home in The Heart of Southlake Texas with Huge Backyard is A Truly Entertainers Paradise

The Home in Southlake, a stunning custom-built contemporary residence offers the perfect blend of an entertainers paradise and private retreat is now available for sale. This home located at 1021 E Continental Blvd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Parsons (Phone: 972-567-5539) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf retail store coming to Lewisville

Popshelf, a new concept by Dollar General, offers a variety of products, such as home decor, health products, toys, pet supplies and more. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is expected to open a new location at 201 N. Summit Ave. in Lewisville. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf plans to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. www.popshelf.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CandysDirt

This Luxe Downtown Penthouse Offers Exceptional Style

George Dahl, an iconic architect of the Art Deco movement and designer of the Dallas Morning News building, further cemented his mark on Downtown Dallas by designing 1505 Elm Street. This incredible building offers sweeping city views, luxury penthouse living, and modern design touches. Also, it’s right in the heart of the city. Skylar Champion of Dave Perry Miller has an amazing listing at this beautiful building for just $550,000.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Small North Texas City Offering Free Medical and Dental Services to Residents

Ferris, Texas will soon offer free medical and dental care to its residents.Hush Naidoo Jade/Unsplash. A small community on the edge of the Dallas Fort-Worth area is working to provide free basic health care to everyone who lives there. According to Fox 4, the city of Ferris is holding a clinic with free dental services on Friday and Saturday. The event called Operation Ferris is a taste of a health care program that could serve as a model for other communities.
FERRIS, TX
point2homes.com

8320 Coolgreene Drive, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75228

Enjoy your own private forest complete with walk paths on this .676 acre cul-de-sac creek lot minutes from White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum, & downtown Dallas. Mid-Century Modern meets eclectic in a welcoming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. A sleek new deck connects indoor & outdoor living spaces. From here you see the western ranch style guest house & natural tree canopy. An oversized garage & parking is tucked to the left inside a motorized gate. These 2 structures could be combined to create almost 800 SF of additional living space. The guest house has a ductless mini split AC, the 3rd bath & great views. A state of the art Ubiquiti Wifi and Camera System seamlessly streams with your mobile device. Inside the main house, you will find authentic details & design, a pleasing floor plan, updated primary & 2nd bath, hardwood floors, stately brick fireplace, an artsy chalkboard wall, cedar woodwork plus picture perfect window views. Bring your design ideas & continue to evolve this rare find.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Budgets, animals, trash and more: See what's happened in Mesquite this week

The city of Mesquite is conducting a budget priorities survey to gain input from citizens on programs and services. The survey is open to the public from June 20 through July 10. The survey can be found on the city of Mesquite website. Completing the questionnaire takes approximately 15 minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy