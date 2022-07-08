ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Drone finds missing Wisconsin man alive in field

By Ben Newhouse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office located an 83-year-old man who was missing for more than 8 hours by using a drone. Deputies say that without the use of the...

www.upmatters.com

wiproud.com

Wisconsin officials: Suspected powerboat driver contacted, still looking for others

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County have reportedly contacted the driver of the powerboat that collided with a paddleboat carrying 43 passengers. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat as well as two other occupants. However, authorities are still trying to identify and speak with the four others who were on the boat.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Police In Touch With The Driver In A Weekend Boat Crash

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – After a crash caused serious damage to a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat along the Fox River in Oshkosh over the weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has made contact with the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat that apparently struck the paddleboat. The paddleboat...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Passenger of Oshkosh boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
WLUC

Marinette County fatal motorcycle crash

GROVER, Wis. (WLUC) - A motorcycle crash in Marinette County left one dead on Saturday. The victim was a 53-year-old man named Daniel Ertman from Oconto County in Wisconsin. Ertman was traveling in the southbound lane on US-41. He lost control of his motorcycle, skidded down the road and landed in the ditch. Ertman was not wearing a helmet.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Boat crash on Wisconsin river, driver flees the scene

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred on the Fox River near Oshkosh on Saturday evening. According to a release, around 10 p.m. a two-story party boat and a powerboat collided on the Fox River between the Oregon Street and Wisconsin Street bridges.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Server witnesses hit-and-run boat crash

Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket’s restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened. Lingering rain and thunder will remain possible tonight across NE Wisconsin but the threat of any strong/severe weather appears to be more or less over.
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Owner of Fond du Lac County alligator is found

FOND DU LAC, Wis–The owner of an alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake has come forward. The man says the two-foot long gator got out an outdoor enclosure last week. It was later found by a group of children in Long Lake. The alligator is currently...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan man connected to July 4th shooting turns himself in

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The 22-year-old Sheboygan man allegedly responsible for shooting a 40-year-old man on July 4th has been taken into custody several days after the incident. The Sheboygan Police Department announced Saturday that 22-year-old Lemarr Washington Jr. turned himself in. Police had been searching for Washington for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Woman Arrested for Attempted Breaking and Entering

A woman whose last known address is in Two Rivers has been charged with four misdemeanors after what was described as an attempt at breaking and entering. Manitowoc Police were called early last Thursday morning to a two-family house in the 400 block of North 7th Street. Officers found some...
TWO RIVERS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Storm tears down trees in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some storms moved through Northeast Wisconsin Saturday night, tearing down trees in Oshkosh. Action 2 News hears several trees and branches are down near the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus and surrounding neighborhoods. The Oshkosh Police Department said the city’s forestry crew is taking care of downed...
OSHKOSH, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 9, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 9, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Fond du Lac Man Charged for Bringing Kids to Drug Deal

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man is facing child neglect and drug charges after allegedly bringing two kids, ages 4 and 16, with him to a drug deal for two kilos of cocaine. Juan Mendez, 36, was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wiproud.com

Int’l. Coca-Cola Convention returns to Wisconsin after more than a decade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a refreshing day in Green Bay on Saturday thanks to the 48th annual Coca-Cola Convention. The international convention, which typically takes place in a different state each year, welcomes Coca-Cola collectors from all over the world with one thing in common: their love for the beverage.
GREEN BAY, WI
spmetrowire.com

County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man sentenced to 20 years for fatal drunk and drugged driving crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two people and injured two people. Samuel J. Coppersmith, 21, was convicted of two vehicular homicide charges and two vehicular injury charges. He pleaded no contest in May and was found guilty. The remainder of the counts were dismissed as part of the plea.
APPLETON, WI

