H-E-B Accepting Applications for Jobs in Frisco and Plano Stores

Property taxes are one of the largest expenses homeowners face, and some Dallas County residents say rising appraisals are going to make their tax bills unbearable. As property valuations go up, so do the corresponding tax bills, leading more than 201,000 Dallas residents to file protests this year arguing that, for example, the appraised value is too high, they weren’t offered the proper exemptions, or their home is valued unequally with other comparable properties, according to the Dallas Central Appraisal District’s Director of Community Relations Cheryl Jordan.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO