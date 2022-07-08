ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

H-E-B Accepting Applications for Jobs in Frisco and Plano Stores

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleH-E-B's push into North Texas takes a new step this weekend with hiring fairs for its upcoming Plano and Frisco stores. The Texas-based grocery chain has not yet said when its...

North Texas Population Growth

NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF) – From January 2021 to January 2022 North Texas grew by more than 155,000 residents. Most of those people moved to Ft. Worth which saw an increase of 22,000 people. Lewisville was second in line with 19,000 and Dallas with 17,000. Collin, Denton, Dallas and Tarrant...
DALLAS, TX
This $4,720,000 Stunning Contemporary Home in The Heart of Southlake Texas with Huge Backyard is A Truly Entertainers Paradise

The Home in Southlake, a stunning custom-built contemporary residence offers the perfect blend of an entertainers paradise and private retreat is now available for sale. This home located at 1021 E Continental Blvd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Parsons (Phone: 972-567-5539) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Hurtado Barbecue to Open in Fort Worth

With two successful Hurtado Barbecue locations under his belt, owner Brandon Hurtado is now bringing his Tex-Mex style craft barbecue to Fort Worth. Hurtado told What Now Dallas he doesn’t have to do much to get the space ready and hopes to open the third location for Hurtado Barbecue at 1116 8th Ave. in Fort Worth this October if not sooner.
FORT WORTH, TX
‘Texas Utility Help’ program launches across Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the record-breaking temperatures, we saw this past weekend, some people are expecting record breaking utility bills, but a new Texas program hopes to relieve some of those pressures. The Texas department of housing and community affairs rolled out the Texas utility help program late last...
TEXAS STATE
TCEQ issues Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas due to unhealthy amounts of ozone in the area. TCEQ says Ozone Action Days will be in effect Sunday for the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and Tyler-Longview areas. All areas except for Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to go back down to moderate levels of ozone for Monday and Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
Bettencourt On Property Taxes: The Cavalry is Coming Over The Hill For Texas Homesteaders

Property taxes are one of the largest expenses homeowners face, and some Dallas County residents say rising appraisals are going to make their tax bills unbearable. As property valuations go up, so do the corresponding tax bills, leading more than 201,000 Dallas residents to file protests this year arguing that, for example, the appraised value is too high, they weren’t offered the proper exemptions, or their home is valued unequally with other comparable properties, according to the Dallas Central Appraisal District’s Director of Community Relations Cheryl Jordan.
DALLAS, TX
Popcorn shortage could be next supply chain woe in Texas

DALLAS — A popcorn shortage could be the next supply chain woe in Texas. For many movie theaters, popcorn is the lifeblood of much of their revenue, along with other concessions. Megan Matthews has been a part of planning out classic films to show at the Palace Arts Center...
TEXAS STATE
Slurpee Day: How to get one of the frozen favorites for free

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX) — Every year on its birthday, the country’s largest chain of convenience stores has celebrated by giving customers a signature frozen drink for free. Now, that day has a new name, though it may be one you’ve heard before. Officials with 7-Eleven announced...
DALLAS, TX
Meet the principal of Frisco ISD's newest high school

When Ryan Solano first came to Frisco ISD in 2016, he was an assistant principal with Independence High School. In March 2021, Frisco ISD announced that Solano will be helping to open the district's newest high school by serving as its principal. Panther Creek High School is slated to open in the fall, welcoming students in grades 9-11 for its first year.
FRISCO, TX
Where to get the best state fair food in Dallas outside of fair season

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fair food, get your fair food here!. Well, if there was a better time to tell you this we would, but there’s no better time than the present. Monday, July 11 is National State Fair Food Day! So, if you’re into corn dogs, funnel cakes and all things giant and fried, we’re about to speak your language.
DALLAS, TX
Meet the couple behind the world’s only Ethiopian-Texas barbecue restaurant

You might not think Ethiopian and Texan cuisine would mix, but when couple Fasicka and Patrick Hicks combined their recipes, they created an international sensation. Their restaurant, Smoke N Ash, is in a small strip mall in Arlington, Texas, and has everything that would be expected to be found in a barbecue place—like ribs and brisket.
ARLINGTON, TX
Frisco man unveils active threat tech to help lead public to safety

FRISCO, Texas — Ernie Williams has 24 years of military experience which includes a stint with the SEALs. He also spent nearly two decades in counter-terrorism, which has prepared him for his next big project -- a technology called Go-to-Green. Williams tells WFAA that the technology has the potential...
FRISCO, TX
Home appraisal values up 20-30% in North Texas, refinancing a good idea

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The sharp rise in the real estate market is now impacting appraised home values used to determine property taxes, with values up 20 to 30% over last year. Most appraisal districts in North Texas started mailing out notices or posting them online Friday. In Tarrant...
TEXAS STATE
Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
Top 7 Amazing Indoor Water Park Texas You’ll Want To Check Out!

Looking for an incredible indoor water park Texas vacation? You’ve come to the right place! This article will discuss the top 7 indoor water parks in Texas – the Lone Star State. We’ll provide info on why we think they’re the best, who each one might be ideal for, what you will find there, and how to plan a trip to each one.
TEXAS STATE

