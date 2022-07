The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Williamson Woman following an investigation into a family trouble in the Town of Williamson. Deputies arrested Brittany N. Ordway, age 28, of Whispering Woods Drive in the Town of Williamson for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th, Menacing 2nd, Reckless Endangerment 2nd, and harassment 2nd. The charges stem from a family trouble and it is alleged that Ordway had an argument with the victim. Ordway struck the victim with an open hand then again with a closed fist. Ordway grabbed a butcher knife and waved it at the victim. Ordway threw the butcher knife striking the victim in the chest with the handle side.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO