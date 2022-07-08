Delaware Man Goes to Prison for 2020 Hate Crime Conviction

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Shoes have been missing in Delaware County and showing up in odd places. It took months, but the perpetrators have now been caught on camera, and it was quite a surprise. For months, a den of foxes has been all the talk in Media. “It’s the talk of our neighborhood,” Megan Elliott said They were playful. Cute. Call the kids there they are, playing on the soccer trainer. Again. Day after day. Lounging and hanging out, the foxes cruise about the backyards along Olive Street. Shoe “thieves” in Media. It’s become quite the comedy as two families work over social media...

