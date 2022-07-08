Delaware Man Goes to Prison for 2020 Hate Crime Conviction

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman following a drug investigation. On June 29 at approximately 3:55 p.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Read Street following an investigation. Police took 46-year-old Irene Johnson into custody without incident and recovered 9.6 grams of methamphetamine, .6 grams of cocaine, 4.4 grams of marijuana, .021 grams of heroin, 3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 7 methadone pills, 2.5 Clonazepam pills, and drug paraphernalia.
