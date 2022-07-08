ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camilla Parker Bowles gets ‘petrified’ over one aspect of royal life

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago
Camilla Parker Bowles revealed she is “petrified” of giving speeches. Getty Images

After all these years, Camilla Parker Bowles is still “petrified” of one aspect of royal life.

The Duchess of Cornwall, who married Prince Charles in April 2005, admitted in her new Australian Women’s Weekly cover story that she gets nervous about “making speeches.”

Parker Bowles, 74, also gave insight into her relationship with Charles’ late father, Prince Philip, in the rare interview.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was always a very good ear,” she recalled. “He was a role model to me and a very good person to take advice from because he always told me what he thought.”

Philip died at the age of 99 in April 2021 — on his eldest son’s wedding anniversary with Parker Bowles.

When Charles, 73, and Parker Bowles tied the knot, she did not take the Princess of Wales title, which previously belong to Charles’ late ex-wife, Princess Diana. However, Parker Bowles shared her intention to serve as “Princess Consort” when her husband took the throne.

Bowles also described her relationship with the late Prince Philip in her Australian Women’s Weekly cover story.

But in February, Queen Elizabeth II backed the duchess becoming “Queen Consort” in a surprise statement.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” the monarch, 96, wrote in a letter to her subjects at the time.

The Duchess of Cornwall has been married to Prince Charles since April 2005.

“It is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” she concluded.

Parker Bowles told onlookers at a royal engagement that same month that she was “very, very honored” and “very touched” by the Queen’s gesture.

The royal has since taken over Meghan Markle’s former role as Patron of the National Theater. She also helped the Queen celebrate her Platinum Jubilee last month.

With such a busy schedule, Parker Bowles explained to British Vogue in June that she and Charles often feel like “ships passing in the night.”

She told the magazine, “We always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. We have a moment.”

