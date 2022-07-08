Love all! Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi appear as smitten as ever as they share a cuddle during his practice session ahead of his Wimbledon final

They debuted their relationship in December and have been inseparable ever since - and Nick Kyrgios appeared to be unable to keep his hands off his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi during a practice session at Wimbledon today.

The loved-up couple packed on the PDA courtside, with controversial Australian tennis player Nick, 27, wrapping his arms around the 22-year-old psychology student when at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Nick, the world number 40, is through to Sunday's Wimbledon final after Rafael Nadal, his semi-final opponent, stunned the Championships on Thursday evening when he revealed he would have to withdraw from the match due to his abdominal injury.

The athlete took a break to lie down alongside his girlfriend, with the pair hugging one another during the session.

Costeen was dressed in a casually chic ensemble, sporting a pair of light blue jeans and a simple white T-shirt.

She had on a natural makeup look and wore her dark locks down, while keeping her essentials in a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Nick was dressed comfortably for his training, donning a long-sleeved black hoodie and vibrant green shorts.

The tennis star added a pair of blue socks with striped detailing to his outfit, as well as white Nike trainers.

Nick will take on either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie on Sunday for the Wimbledon title.

'I found out last night at dinner,' said Kyrgios. 'Honestly my first feeling was a bit of disappointment.

'My energy was so focused on playing him and tactically how I'm going to go out there and play, the emotions of walking out there, all that type of stuff.

'It wouldn't have been easy for him to do that. I'm sure at the end of the day everyone did want to see us go to war out there. I hope he just gets better.

'I had a shocking sleep last night. I probably got an hour's sleep just with everything, like the excitement. I had so much anxiety, I was already feeling so nervous, and I don't feel nervous usually.

'I was just restless, so many thoughts in my head about a Wimbledon final. That's all I was thinking about, imagining myself winning, imagining myself losing, everything.

Costeen was dressed in a casually chic ensemble, sporting a pair of light blue jeans and a simple white T-shirt

'I feel like I'm just a reckless ball of energy right now. I just want to go out on the practice court now and hit some tennis balls. I want it to come already. Yeah, I want the final to come already.

'I know that I have to kind of just calm down. There's still a couple days until that moment. Hopefully tonight I'll get a better rest, a chamomile tea and a better rest.'

A place in the final looked a million miles away for Kyrgios when he was struggling to beat British wild card Paul Jubb in five sets in the first round.

His wild journey to the final, featuring run-ins with line judges, umpires, opponents, the media and even the crowd, has prompted headlines such as 'a menace to tennis' and 'Wimbledon's worst nightmare', among others.

'Look, it's hard. It's something I have to deal with,' he added. 'Like, that's just the world we live in.

'I'm in a Wimbledon final. I know deep down everything I've gone through and I've worked for. I just try to enjoy the ride. If that's what they want to write, I guess that's what they want to write. I can only control what I do.

Nick (pictured with his girlfriend) will take on either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie on Sunday for the Wimbledon title

Nick's Instagram is now partly devoted to sharing loved-up snaps chronicling their relationship. He has even hinted that he's planning on popping the question, telling one fan their engagement is coming soon

'I'm just going to go out there and enjoy the moment. Since I was born, only eight people have ever won this title. Like, eight people. So I'm just going to give it my best shot.'

It was revealed on Tuesday that Kyrgios is facing allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, model Chiara Passari, in an incident last year and will appear in court in his hometown of Canberra on August 2.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

He is required in the ACT Magistrates Court to potentially face a common assault charge amid reports he grabbed his former girlfriend Chiara Passari in an incident before Christmas last year.

'Obviously, I have a lot of thoughts, a lot of things I want to say, kind of my side about it,' Kyrgios said after overcoming his off-court concerns to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time on Wednesday.

'Obviously, I've been advised by my lawyers that I'm unable to say anything at this time. Look, I understand everyone wants to kind of ask about it and all that, but I can't give you too much on that right now.'