Florida Fentanyl Dealers “Donate” Nissan And Corvette To Sheriff’s Office

Two Florida felons recently arrested on various narcotics charges have “donated” two cars to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

A 2019 Nissan Maxima, seized in April, was operated by a career criminal who was found with trafficking amounts of Fentanyl. This car was seized under Florida law and is now being used in the FCSO fleet.

In another recent forfeiture, a 2003 Corvette 50th Anniversary Edition was seized when another driver was found to have trafficking amounts of Fentanyl.

FCSO deputies arrested 42-year-old Christopher McDaniel after a concerned citizen’s call about him sleeping in a vehicle led to the seizure of cash and narcotics. When paramedics and deputies arrived to the scene, McDaniel’s fled the area and deputies observed him run a stop sign, leading to a traffic stop.

A search of the vehicle found trafficking amounts of Fentanyl and $2,691 cash in his Corvette. McDaniel was arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting Officer without Violence.

In addition to the poison and cash seized in this arrest, McDaniel’s car was seized by FCSO. The 2003 Corvette 50th Anniversary Edition is being auctioned for the next 13 days on GovDeals ( https://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item… ). Proceeds from the sale will benefit public safety initiatives and community engagement in Flagler County.

The Maxima’s former owner was 44-year-old Andre Harvey, who was arrested in April after he attempted to burglarize the home of his estranged wife. He was arrested for nine felony charges, including Burglary, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Trafficking Fentanyl, Grand Theft of a Firearm, and Fleeing and Eluding deputies.

The search for Harvey led Flagler and Volusia deputies on a county-wide manhunt after he broke into the victim’s home, threatened her and fled law enforcement. Deputies spotted his vehicle throughout the W-Section of Palm Coast, each time he fled from deputies.

Ultimately, deputies located the vehicle at a residence, where Harvey then fled on foot. The search continued and Harvey was ultimately apprehended behind a W-Section residence and was arrested without further incident. During a search of his vehicle, deputies recovered narcotics, trafficking amounts of fentanyl, cash and seized the vehicle. The 2019 Nissan Maxima was forfeited under Florida law and will be used as part of FCSO’s Fleet, saving taxpayers’ money.

“Not only do we close down poison peddler businesses but we will also seize their vehicles,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We are taking a bite out of criminal profits and as a result we are now the proud owners of two vehicles, one which will go to our fleet, and the other which will be auctioned off. Between these two poison peddlers there was enough Fentanyl to kill 15,000 people. Here’s my message to drug dealers: If you don’t want to be on the Sheriff’s High-Interest Target list, then I suggest you get the hell out of Flagler County because we are coming for you next, your profits and your vehicles. Hope you enjoy walking after you are released from the Green Roof Inn!”

