South Charleston, WV

WVDNR Files Legislative Rules For Review, Seeks Public Comments

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Proposed legislative rule changes filed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources are open for public comment until July 28.

Members of the public who wish to comment on the proposed legislative rules must submit their comments by July 28 via email to DNRComments@wv.gov or via mail to this address:

WV Division of Natural Resources

ATTN: Wendy Greene

324 4th Avenue, Room 328

South Charleston, WV 25303

The following proposed legislative rule changes are out for review and can also be viewed on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website:

Commercial Whitewater Outfitters (58CSR12)

The changes in this rule are approved by the Whitewater Commission and encompass flow-rate changes to expand the perimeters related to rentals permitted on whitewater zones and includes changes that offer regulatory relief on some waters previously designated whitewater zones and adds additional permitted rental zones. Other changes are technical in nature. The rule and related documents can be viewed online here.

Special Motorboating Regulations (58CSR27)

The changes in this rule are at the request of the Pleasants County Commission and the City of Morgantown. Each entity has put the proposed changes out for public comment through their governmental process before making an application to the WVDNR for approval. The Pleasants County Commission wishes to extend a no-wake zone to address safety concerns regarding a swimming area adjacent to a campground located along a narrow channel. Both entities are requesting the removal of buoy requirements based on requirement changes by the U.S. Coast Guard. The rule and related documents can be viewed online here.

