LIMA — STEAM on the Quad returns to The Ohio State University at Lima for its sixth year from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, September 25, 2022. STEAM on the Quad is a free, family-friendly event for kids in grades K-8 to improve their knowledge and interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Humanities, and Math. A variety of activities hands-on activities will be hosted by the 4-H programs of Putnam, Hardin, Allen, Hancock, Lucas, Auglaize and Logan counties; the Ohio State Lima departments of education, engineering, biology, mathematics, earth sciences and theatre; and a variety of student clubs, community businesses and organizations.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO