Sharp eyed guests can head down to Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone and walk over to what once was the Barney Shop to see the new banners added to Shrek and Donkey Meet & Greet. Shrek 4-D permanently closed earlier this year, and with it, the Shrek and Donkey Meet & Greet. Universal has yet to formally announce that this will be Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona’s new place of residence but we spotted the familiar colors beyond the construction walls anyhow.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO