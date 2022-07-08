ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

W.Va. AG Leads Multistate Coalition in Letter to FTC on Baby Formula Shortage

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnTUQ_0gZ6i1PP00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led a 15-state coalition in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission in response to the commission’s request for comments on possible causes of the nationwide baby formula shortage.

“This painful supply-chain ordeal has once again shown that excessive federal regulation is no answer to the problems facing everyday Americans,” Attorney General Morrisey said, adding the shortage has struck some of the most vulnerable populations the hardest. “In West Virginia, for instance, rural mothers living far from grocery stores and operating under government-assistance restrictions have found it even harder to find the food their children need. In other words, this shortage is not a mere inconvenience. It is a crisis.”

In the letter, the coalition specifically responded to the commission’s request for information concerning “the impact of FDA regulations” on the shortage, as well as the impact of state competitive bidding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly known as WIC.

Overregulation and WIC-related market distortions exacerbated a formula shortage already worsened by the Biden administration’s flat-footed response to problems at a critical manufacturing facility—the Abbott facility in Michigan.

“Besides taking a more proactive approach when problems arise in the supply of a critical product like infant formula, this administration should lift needless regulations and revise the competitive bidding process,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We conclude that the sort of regulatory reform and reduction to barriers to entry that we propose can be achieved without sacrificing quality or creating any increased risk of adulteration.”

“Mothers and infants deserve better,” the Attorney General added.

West Virginia was joined in the letter by Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

Read a copy of the letter at: https://bit.ly/3uyVQ7v.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Summer Child Nutrition Benefit for West Virginia Approved

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and Governor Jim Justice announced today approval for West Virginia’s Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for student and non-student populations. The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the West Virginia...
POLITICS
Lootpress

Airport funding announced

WESR VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $15,000,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Terminal Program for the North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) in Harrison County. The funding was made possible through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and will support the construction of a new terminal building to ensure safe and smooth travels for all West Virginians and visitors to and from the state.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
Lootpress

Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Michigan man was sentenced today to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 17, 2021,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Feces were mailed to Ohio’s 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson for the lawmakers confirmed Friday. Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the letters, which...
Lootpress

Judy Moore Named Deputy Director of Operations of NRGRDA, Adding to Her Leadership Roles at West Virginia Hive and CRAN

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nicholas County resident Judy Moore has elevated her leadership position in the New River Gorge region. Moore was named Deputy Director of Operations of. overseeing the West Virginia Hive and Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN). NRGRDA executive director Jina Belcher said Moore’s outstanding management of...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

PSC Participates in Operation Safe Driver Week

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Public Service Commission’s Transportation officers will participate in Safe Driver Week from July 10-16, with increased patrols across the state. Safe Driver Week was created by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) in 2007 with the goal of reducing accidents, injuries and deaths involving large trucks, buses and passenger vehicles due to unsafe driving behaviors.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va#Ag#Baby Formula Shortage#Americans#Wic
Lootpress

First fellow named in new West Virginia National Guard program

Marshall University welcomes Jaylan L. Mobley (pictured) of the West Virginia National Guard to serve as the university’s first West Virginia National Guard fellow. The fellowship was outlined in the university’s recent memorandum of understanding with the West Virginia National Guard and provides a fellow to work full-time in the Institute for Cyber Security (ICS).
COLLEGES
Lootpress

West Virginia man indicted for fatal Maryland shootings

SMITHSBURG, Md (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the West Virginia man accused of shooting and killing three coworkersat a Maryland machine shop and then shooting and wounding a state trooper who was responding to the incident. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was indicted June...
SMITHSBURG, MD
Lootpress

Gov. Justice awards over $1 million in STOP Violence Against Women Act grants

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $1,073,538.00 in STOP Violence Against Women program grant funds to 24 projects across West Virginia. The purpose of these funds is to establish or enhance teams whose core members include victim service providers, law enforcement, and prosecution to improve the criminal justice system’s response to violence against women.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FTC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Lootpress

Warrants executed for illegal harvest of 80 year old Yellowroot

RITCHIE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Arrest warrants were executed for four individuals involved in the illegal harvest of Yellowroot on private property. According to a statement from the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, NRP Officers Sgt. Hains, Carder, Casto, Cremeans, Carpenter, and Sweet executed multiple arrest warrants on Thursday, June 30, 2022 for four individuals who harvested Yellowroot from property on which they had no legal basis to occupy.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Northrop Grumman plans new missile integration facility

ROCKET CENTER, WV (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. plans to build a new missile integration facility in West Virginia. The company announced plans last week to build the 113,000–square–foot (10,498 square–meter) facility to increase its capacity to deliver weapons to meet warfighter needs. “Our new missile...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Lootpress

WVU Tech awarded contract to develop Soldier Cyber Readiness App

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In a joint effort with researchers and the United States military, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities and Development Command (DEVCOM) and the Civil-Military Innovation Institute (CMI2) awarded the West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) a seed project within the Pathfinder Program. As an initial use-case, WVU Tech will conduct knowledge and discovery tasks critical to building a queryable skillset application concentrating primarily on the novel skills, education, experience, and certifications necessary to complete cybersecurity missions given to the West Virginia Army National Guard (WVARNG).
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy