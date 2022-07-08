Pilot writes letter to tooth fairy after girl loses her tooth on flight

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A little girl’s flight started rocky but had a magical ending.

Lena, 6, was on a United Airlines flight from New York to Greenville in South Carolina when her tooth fell out during the flight. After seeing her upset, the pilot, Captain Josh Duchow, wrote a letter on her behalf to explain to the tooth fairy why she can’t trade in her tooth.

The girl’s mom posted the warm interaction on Facebook and Instagram, thanking Duchow for stepping in.

