Phyllis L. Kahler-Snyder went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She fought to the very end. Phyllis was born on May 19, 1954, in Muncy, PA to Patricia M. (Divel) Kahler and Charles A. Kahler. She was a 1972 graduate of the Muncy High School. Over the years she worked various jobs in the service industry. Most recently Phyllis could be found at the front counter of the Loyalsock Dunkin Donuts for the last 15 years always with a smile on her face. She was a member of the Montoursville Lioness Club for over 20 years and was on the Journey for Sight Walk Committee for nearly 10 years. She was a proud member of the Lycoming Valley Baptist Church.

MUNCY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO