Middletown, RI

"Student Of The Week" -- Gaudet Learning Academy Fifth Grader Eleanor Shilley

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleanor Shilley was new this year at Gaudet Learning Academy, but she brought enthusiasm, energy and a constant smile as a fifth grader. Take a moment to congratulate this week's "Student of the Week," who loves horseback riding, music and her family. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. CONTACT: Matt Sheley at...

middletownri.com

Regionalization Works

Come to community meetings on July 25 & 26 to learn about how regionalization of Newport and Middletown schools could save both communities big money. For more information, visit Regionalization online.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley High School graduate wins Miss Massachusetts pageant

Wellesley High School graduate Katrina Kincade is no stranger to donning an evening gown and answering tough questions on the fly, with grace and poise. The winner earlier this month of the 2022 Miss Massachusetts pageant at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester, the precursor to the Miss America competition, started gaining experience as a Wellesley Middle School student.
WELLESLEY, MA
Turnto10.com

Family remembers 15-year-old boy after Fourth of July tragedy

SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — A Swansea family is honoring and remembering their loved one after a tragic accident on the Fourth of July. Fifteen-year-old Cameron Audet loved playing football. The soon-to-be sophomore at Joseph Case High School in Swansea just found out he made varsity a few weeks ago.
SWANSEA, MA
independentri.com

Local church hopes new music program hits a high note

Helping cultivate music whether in beginners or others along the learning journey is the focus of a new Peace Dale Congregational Church endeavor led by Music Director Nathaniel Baker. With the support of the church, he plans to start the PDCC Music Academy, which will offer lessons to anyone interested...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
FUN 107

Surprising True Story of Providence Zoo’s Amazing Sentinel Dog

Think the Sentinel dog statue at Roger Williams Park Zoo is just a photo op spot? Think again. Though tens of thousands of zoo guests have enjoyed Providence's Roger Williams Park Zoo over the years and have likely snapped a photo or two with the park's beloved dog statue, how many people truly know his tale - or even his name?
PROVIDENCE, RI
middletownri.com

Deputy Finance Director Talks About Career

Deputy Finance Director Elaine Colarusso spent time recently speaking to fourth and fifth graders at William D’Abate Elementary School in Providence about her career, training and work with the town. #PayingItForward #YouthAreTheFuture #MiddletownRI.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

What’s to Become of Our Parades? Dr. Ed Iannuccilli

We started the July 4th celebration on the evening before by walking along the Bristol Harbor to position ourselves for the best view of the fireworks. Joyful families walked alongside. The stroll was worth it as the fireworks were everything we expected, returning us to youth, as they do every year. The show continued when, as we walked home, a flotilla of boats rumbled out of the harbor, displaying a necklace of lights to accompany us. And soon the 4th would be upon us.
BRISTOL, RI
mybackyardnews.com

GEORGE WHILEY CENTER PAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND

While we continue to organize for access to housing for all, those struggling to survive on the streets have been facing attacks, including having their tents slashed…. If you have an extra tent that you would like to donate or sleeping bags, drop offs are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm at the George Wiley Center 32 East Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
PAWTUCKET, RI
middletownri.com

Middletown Night With The Newport Gulls

The Newport Gulls hosted Middletown Night on Monday, July 11, drawing a packed house and plenty of laughs and smiles. For more about the Gulls and upcoming games, visit Gulls online. #NewportGulls #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Crowds flock to Wickford Art Festival

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a town tradition, synonymous with summer: The annual Wickford Art Festival. The two-day event, featuring over 180 fine artists, attracts thousands of people to the village each year. This year, organizers were expecting a higher than usual turnout. “Oh, the festival is a display of fantastic artwork from all […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Half marathon held in honor of woman killed in crash

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The “Sour Apple” half marathon/5k was held on Sunday afternoon, honoring a woman killed in a wrong-way crash. According to police, Kerrie Dolbashian, 31, of Smithfield, was driving on I-495 North in Mansfield just before 3 a.m. Saturday, May 7, when her car was hit head on by an SUV heading […]
SMITHFIELD, RI
#Fifth Grade#Grader
Uprise RI

When her East Side homeless encampment was bulldozed, Molly lost everything

Just off the bike path behind the Salvation Army on Pitman Street on the East Side of Providence there was a homeless encampment not far from the water, near the train tracks. The site is also not too far from a nearby elder care facility. There, until recently and mostly hidden behind trees and brush, was a small community of unhoused people living in tents. The police visited the site and in conversation with those living there, told them that they were not going to be evicted anytime soon and that they were safe to stay there.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Tiverton Town Council expected to discuss police matters

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Tiverton Town Council is expected to discuss two police related matters during its Monday meeting. The Council will touch on the possibility of a partnership between the Tiverton Police Department and Newport County Mental Health. Also on the agenda is a discussion on approving...
TIVERTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Newport man sentenced to prison for crash that led to death of Fall River graduate, Westport woman

A Newport man has been sentenced to prison due to a crash that led to the death of a local woman. According to Middletown Sergeant Clifford McGregor, on November 16th, 2019 at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Middletown Police Department received a 911 call for a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 830 Third Beach Road in the Town of Middletown, RI. Officers were dispatched and responded to the area and located a white sedan overturned in the roadway. Officers located and identified the operator, then 23-year-old Newport resident Patrick Carson. Kailyn Newton, a 22-year-old female from Westport Massachusetts, was located inside the vehicle and was found to be unresponsive. The Middletown Fire Department arrived on scene and transported Newton to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

1 Firefighter transported to hospital after East Greenwich fire

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A firefighter was transported to the hospital after a house fire in East Greenwich on Saturday morning. The fire happened on Crestridge Drive before 11 a.m. Providence Canteen and Cranston Air Supply were on the scene according to the East Greenwich Fire Fighters Association’s...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
1420 WBSM

Cafeteria at Wareham’s Tobey Hospital Closed for Staff

WAREHAM — The cafeteria at Tobey Hospital in Wareham is now closed for dining due to ongoing labor shortages, although hospital employees are still preparing meals for patients, according to a statement provided to WBSM News by Southcoast Health. The company's two other hospitals, Charlton Memorial in Fall River...
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

New Planet Fitness opens in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Planet Fitness location opened in Pawtucket Monday. The new location on Beverage Hill Avenue is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. “After more than two years that reinforced how important both physical...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Man injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened near Gaspee and Francis streets, in an area surrounded by the State House, a hotel and a mall. The shooter fled the scene in a white Acura. Police are...
PROVIDENCE, RI

