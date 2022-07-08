ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salina Police attempt to identify women in financial card theft

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are attempting to identify two women after another woman’s wallet was stolen at Marshall’s and her cards were used at Sam’s Club. The Salina Police Department...

www.wibw.com

Comments / 3

Related
WIBW

RCPD investigates after multiple rounds fired into Manhattan home

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police officers are investigating after multiple rounds were fired into a Manhattan home early Monday morning. The Riley Co. Police Department says that just after 1:15 a.m. on Monday, July 11, officers were called to the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan with reports of multiple gunshots.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Central Kansas authorities have found a 17-year-old male from the Chapman area who has allegedly made violent threats on social media against members of the public. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Monday evening, July 11, deputies were made aware of a male juvenile who...
CHAPMAN, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan woman arrested for arson

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has arrested a Manhattan woman accused of arson. Mahbobba Babrakzai was taken into custody on Sunday, July 10. He is being held on a $50,000 bond. Manhattan Fire Department investigators, along with Riley County Police Department determined the cause of the...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#S Club#Fraud#Salina Police#Spd#Crimestoppers
WIBW

Knife, piece of glass used in Manhattan domestic dispute

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is currently investigating a domestic dispute after an official report was filed for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and battery on July 9. According to the RCPD, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute around 8:00 p.m. in the 70...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 11

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Campbell, Amanda Jean; 39; Chapman. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

10 cows killed after trailer of 60 overturns near Randolph

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - About 10 cows perished after a trailer full of 60 head of cattle overturned near Randolph on Monday morning. Riley County says around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, July 11, officers with the Riley Co. Police Department were called to the intersection of Fancy Creek and Winkler Mills Rd. near Randolph with reports of an overturned semi.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Salina Police work to identify man found dead in backyard

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are working to identify a man who had been found dead in the backyard of a home near downtown. The Salina Police Department says just after 9 a.m. on Friday, July 8, officers were called to the 900 block of W South St. with reports of a person who had been found dead in the back yard of a home.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Salina woman dies in head-on crash Sunday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old Salina woman was killed Sunday in Saline County when a 16-year-old driver crossed the center lines and hit her head-on. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported on Sunday evening that Jennifer Michelle Wangerin, 38, was driving east on Magnolia Road at 4:36 p.m. in a Dodge Ram 3500 when Joseph Owens, 16, of Solomon, driving a Jeep Commander, crossed the center line for unknown reasons and hit Wangerin head-on.
SALINA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Kansas woman dead, two teens injured after head on-collision Sunday afternoon

One woman is dead after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Saline County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show. The crash was reported around 4:36 p.m. on east Magnolia Road about four miles east of Salina. Samuel Owens, 16, of Solomon, was heading east on Magnolia in a 2007 Jeep Commander. Jennifer Wangerin, 38, of Salina, was westbound in a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 truck, the report says.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

After 14 rounds fired at victim, Abilene man turns himself in

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Abilene man is behind bars after he turned himself in following a confrontation in which he shot at the victim with a semi-automatic pistol 14 times. The Herington Police Department says Travis Richardson, 26, of Abilene has been arrested after he turned himself in following...
HERINGTON, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report July 8

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ALVIN RAMON LOVE, 39, Manhattan, Violate Protection Order, condition of pre-trial orders; Bond $4,000. HENRY STEVEN GOOGASIAN, 28, Manhattan, Driving under the influence...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Vigil held for Jones family

NICKERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night for a family whose lives have been turned upside down by a tragedy that took place a few days ago, when they were struck by a driver in Louisville, Kentucky. As you enter the town of Nickerson, Kansas, you...
Salina Post

General surgeon returns home to practice medicine

Dr. Mark Banker, general surgeon, has returned to Salina. Banker joins Drs. Chris Rupe and Keenan Wanamaker at Mowery Clinic General Surgery located at 737 E. Crawford Street. Banker grew up in Salina and graduated high school from Salina South High School. After completing his undergraduate degree he earned his medical degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City. He then completed his General Surgery residency at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Banker performs general, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery and has special interest in the following areas: breast surgery, colon, and rectal surgery, hernia surgery, thyroid surgery, and skin cancer surgery.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo to include rodeo queens, longhorns, Clydesdales

ABILENE - The royalty of rodeo, both human and animal, will be on hand for this year’s Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene. Miss Rodeo America Hailey Frederiksen and Miss Rodeo Kansas State University Makaeli Burkham are to be in attendance during all four performances of the rodeo in Abilene, as well as at auxiliary events, rodeo coordinators noted.
ABILENE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy