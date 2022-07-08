Treasurer Moore Presents More Than $68,000 in Unclaimed Property Checks in Jefferson County

KEARNEYSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore visited the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, July 6, to make two unclaimed property presentations worth more than $68,000 to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and local resident Ramona Thompson.

“It was great returning funds to their rightful owners in my home county,” Treasurer Moore said. “I enjoyed partnering with Sheriff Hansen and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They’re doing an excellent job protecting our community.”

Treasurer Moore presented Sheriff Tom Hansen and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department with a check worth $21,144.96. Most of the funds were from outstanding bank checks and an unclaimed vendor reimbursement.

“Our department will thoroughly assess how the funds from the unclaimed property check can be best utilized to serve our office, community members and Jefferson County as a whole,” Sheriff Hansen said.

Thompson received a $47,334.10 check from Treasurer Moore. The funds were from unclaimed insurance proceeds.

Treasurer Moore said his Unclaimed Property Division has more than 3 million listings valued at more than $300 million. He encouraged everyone to visit www.wvtreasury.com and click on the “Search” button to see if the Office is holding any assets in their name.