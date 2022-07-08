ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, WV

Treasurer Moore Presents More Than $68,000 in Unclaimed Property Checks in Jefferson County

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvZnX_0gZ6gwhH00

KEARNEYSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore visited the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, July 6, to make two unclaimed property presentations worth more than $68,000 to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and local resident Ramona Thompson.

“It was great returning funds to their rightful owners in my home county,” Treasurer Moore said. “I enjoyed partnering with Sheriff Hansen and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They’re doing an excellent job protecting our community.”

Treasurer Moore presented Sheriff Tom Hansen and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department with a check worth $21,144.96. Most of the funds were from outstanding bank checks and an unclaimed vendor reimbursement.

“Our department will thoroughly assess how the funds from the unclaimed property check can be best utilized to serve our office, community members and Jefferson County as a whole,” Sheriff Hansen said.

Thompson received a $47,334.10 check from Treasurer Moore. The funds were from unclaimed insurance proceeds.

Treasurer Moore said his Unclaimed Property Division has more than 3 million listings valued at more than $300 million. He encouraged everyone to visit www.wvtreasury.com and click on the “Search” button to see if the Office is holding any assets in their name.

Comments / 1

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports another 22 COVID deaths as data catches up

CHARLESTON — After multiple days without any reported COVID-related deaths, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced 22 fatalities attributed to the virus Monday. The dead ranged in age from a 44-year-old woman from Jefferson County to a 96-year-old woman from Wayne County and included two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfmd.com

Broadband Coming To Areas In Frederick County Where It’s Currently Not Available

The areas are located in the northern, southern and eastern sections of the county. Areas in Frederick County not served by broadband (Map from Frederick County Government) Frederick, Md (KM) Broadband service will be expanding in Frederick County to areas where access is not currently available. The County is partnering with Shentel Corporation, in a multi-year strategy to provide internet service to the northern, eastern and southern areas of Frederick County.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
washco-md.net

Seeking Applicants for Washington County Administrative Charging Committee

HAGERSTOWN, MD (July 8, 2022) – As of July 8, 2022, Washington County is accepting applications online for appointments to the Administrative Charging Committee as required by Maryland law to review individual police disciplinary investigations and determine whether administrative charges against an officer are appropriate. Applications will be accepted...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, WV
Government
City
Kearneysville, WV
County
Jefferson County, WV
Shore News Network

Cumberland Police Blotter: July 9-11

CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department has released information regarding several arrests in the community between July 9 through July 11, 2021. On Friday, July 8, 2022, the Cumberland Police Department served a bench warrant on Anthony Talbert Sr. The warrant was issued as a result of Talbert violating his probation. He was originally charged with Disorderly Conduct. Talbert was arrested and transported to Central Booking. Talbert was later seen by a District Court Commissioner and remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center on a $500 bond.
CUMBERLAND, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasurer#Reimbursement#Unclaimed Property Checks#State
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police warn seniors of ‘Grandparent Scam’

It’s called a “Grandparent Scam,” and police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are warning senior residents they need to watch out. In at least three incidents that took place between May 31 and June 3, 2022, seniors were contacted by a scammer who falsely claimed to be a child or grandchild that was in jail and needed money to get out, police said in a statement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Bathroom Storage Unit Fire Causes $25K In Damage To Maryland RV

An RV suffered extensive damage in Maryland when an electrical fire rapidly spread through the vehicle after sparking in Allegany County. Members of the LaVale Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 12700 block of Gramlich Road in Cumberland at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, when there was a reported vehicle fire that randomly broke out.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WVNS

West Virginia State Police identify man killed yesterday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police released the identity and circumstances surrounding the shooting yesterday, July 6, at the intersection of Crossroads Mall and Rt. 19. West Virginia State Police have confirmed the man’s identity as Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia. Today, July 7, WVSP have made their official report […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNS

Police speak out about last week’s shooting

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Local law enforcement is speaking out about the officer involved shooting from last week. Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison, like many others, saw the video from last Wednesday’s shooting like many others on social media shortly after it happened. Ellison says after watching the video several times he feels the officers […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Suspect who was fatally shot in Raleigh County is identified

—————- UPDATE: West Virginia State Police release update on suspect who was shot in Raleigh County. A short time later, the suspect was located at Big Lots near the Raleigh Mall in the stolen vehicle. The suspect refused to stop for officers and a pursuit ensued leading into Fayette County and back into the Bradley area of Raleigh County. The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled off of Route 19 in Bradley.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Berkeley County man indicted for workplace shooting, firing gun at authorities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia man has been indicted for a June 9 shooting at a Maryland machine shop as well as an ensuing altercation with law enforcement. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, allegedly shot and killed three coworkers at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg, Maryland. According to authorities, he worked part of his regular shift before leaving the building to retrieve a weapon. When he walked into the building, he fired multiple shots at employees who were near a breakroom.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

Southern States merges to form new co-op

Southern States Cooperative of Winchester is merging with 3 other co-ops in West Virginia and Maryland to form Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative. The Board of Directors of the co-ops formally approved the merger and now await the votes of each member. The merger is expected to be finalized by...
WINCHESTER, VA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy