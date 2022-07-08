ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Check out the 2022 high school football schedules for Macon County teams

By Matthew Flaten
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR — With less than two months until kickoff of Week 1 of the high school football season, the IHSA released the 2022 schedules on Thursday. The high school practice season starts Monday, Aug. 8 with Week 1 kicking off on Friday, Aug. 26. Here's a rundown of...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Rex Spires Decatur Men's City Amateur begins this weekend

DECATUR — The Rex Spires Decatur Men's City Amateur will begin Saturday. The 54-hole, stroke play tournament will begin at Hickory Point Golf Course on Saturday, with tee times starting at 8:30 a.m. It will continue Sunday at the Country Club of Decatur, with tee times again at 8:30. The tournament will reconvene on Saturday, July 23, at Red Tail Run, before returning to Hickory Point for the final round on Sunday, July 24.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Illinois football reaping benefits of in-state recruiting push

CHAMPAIGN — When Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond coach Ryan Jefferson got a call from the Illinois coaching staff in the spring of 2021, he was surprised. "When he said the whole thing about blitzing the state with recruiting, I was excited, but I was also a little bit weary of it just because a lot of coaches have said that in the past," Jefferson said.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

South Route 45 South Of Effingham Closed At This Time Due To Accident

UPDATE 07/11/22 4:41PM: SOUTH ROUTE 45 IS NOW OPEN. Effingham County, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Effingham City Police Department is reporting that South Route 45 south of Effingham by 1000th Avenue is closed due to an accident. No more information is available at this time. Use of alternate routes where possible...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Herald & Review

Mason Point in Sullivan announces September closure

SULLIVAN — Sullivan’s Mason Point nursing home and senior living center will close in September, parent company Petersen Health Care announced on Tuesday. The company cited poor financial performance, cost of maintaining the aging facilities, and pandemic-related staffing and labor issues as the primary reasons the center will close on Sept. 12.
SULLIVAN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Springfield, IL
City
Collinsville, IL
City
Shelbyville, IL
City
Pittsfield, IL
City
Williamsville, IL
City
Tremont, IL
Macon County, IL
Sports
Macon County, IL
Education
City
Effingham, IL
City
Warrensburg, IL
City
Rochester, IL
City
Jacksonville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
County
Macon County, IL
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Football
City
Tuscola, IL
City
Arcola, IL
City
Auburn, IL
City
Carlyle, IL
City
Riverton, IL
WCIA

I-72 closed until Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of westbound Interstate 72 in Springfield will remain closed until at least Tuesday afternoon to allow IDOT crews to repair a large pothole. State troopers said the pothole opened on a bridge near Wabash Avenue on Sunday, exposing rebar on the bridge deck....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Large fire underway near Downtown Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire is underway in Downtown Tuscola on Saturday Evening. Witnesses tell WCIA the fire is at an old church at the corner of Wilson and Main in downtown. The building is fully engulfed in flames. It is unknown if anyone was inside at the time. Fire departments from across […]
WCIA

Dumpster fire breaks out at Champaign Central High School

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to Champaign Central High School on Sunday to battle a fire that started in a dumpster next to the school. The fire started around 1 p.m. District employee Elizabeth Stegmaier said she was told that a group of contractors working on school renovations discovered the fire and attempted to put the fire out with extinguishers; those efforts did not succeed.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Football Season#Sacred Heart#American Football#Highschoolsports#Normal University
WCIA

History of House Brothers Tavern

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Walk into the doors of the old House Brothers Tavern, now known as just House Tavern, and you’re taken back in time. It’s been a place where you could grab a beer, or a good conversation, since 1905. And it’s been in the same family for just as long. “It started […]
Herald & Review

Historical homes you can own in the Decatur and Macon County area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Decatur and Macon County. Sitting on 3 peaceful acres on the outskirts of town, this beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom bungalow has so much to offer! Lots of updates have been done for you, including new HVAC, furnace, water heater, and roof in the last 4 years! You'll immediately picture sipping morning coffee on the covered porch that welcomes you home. The clean exterior matches the crisp interior with its freshly painted neutral palette, flowing floor plan, bright kitchen with updated appliances, and spacious bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms are located on the main floor with easy access to the stylish full bathroom while the other two bedrooms are upstairs, including one with an updated half bath. Unfinished basement for additional storage. There's plenty of space to stretch out in the backyard with mature trees and privacy. Great move-in ready find in the Sangamon Valley School District!
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police: Westbound I-72 shut down in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has shut down part of westbound Interstate 72 in Springfield due to damage to the road. Master Sergeant Don Kovack of the Illinois State Police said the damage is located in a construction zone between Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue. Because of this hazard, westbound traffic […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
hoiabc.com

Rollover crash in Bloomington sends man to the hospital

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man suffered minor injuries from a rollover crash earlier Sunday afternoon. The Bloomington Fire Department says around 2:15 p.m. near the U-Haul located off Veterans Parkway. The man was trapped in a drainage ditch and required assistance to be removed from the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Grants Going Out To Local Schools

It amounts to a small part of a major project, but District 186 says it’s still grateful for a state school maintenance grant. Illinois is awarding a total of $30 million to 60 applicants around the state, equaling $50,000 each. Springfield Public Schools will use that money to offset a portion of an $886,000 HVAC upgrade at Graham Elementary School. A District 186 spokesperson says the state funding will help with increased costs for the project.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Local Gas Prices Still Dropping

Gas prices in Springfield have fallen more than 50 cents a gallon since hitting a record high one month ago. Triple A says the average price for regular unleaded Sunday was $4.70 a gallon… down from the record of $5.27 a gallon set on June 11th. Diesel prices locally are not falling as quickly, with an average of $5.59 a gallon, only down 14 cents from the record set in late June.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Isolated Threat of Severe Thunderstorms This Evening

There’s an isolated threat of severe thunderstorms this evening. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a cold front will move across Central Illinois this evening. Storms are expected to be isolated; however, any storms that do develop will have a chance of producing large hail and damaging...
LINCOLN, IL
WAND TV

Crop dusting plane crashes into Decatur Airport fence

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur airport manager, Tim Wright confirms a crop dusting plane crashed at the Decatur airport Monday morning. According to Wright the plane took off from the airport a little after 7 a.m. when an issue with the airplane caused it crashed into a fence on the airport's property.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

HSHS St. Mary's announces new chief medical officer

DECATUR — Dr. Vinil Bhuma was appointed as the new chief medical officer for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday. “We are excited to officially welcome Dr. Bhuma to our leadership team today. We look forward to advancing the mission of our organization together,” said Theresa Rutherford, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital President and CEO. “His many years of experience and expertise will benefit our health care services and community. We also thank Dr. Ryan Jennings, CMO of our sister ministries, for successfully supporting St. Mary’s as we sought to fill the CMO position permanently.”
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign County first responders hold recruitment fair

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Across the country, many first responder agencies are struggling with employee shortages. Saturday, about a dozen came together in Champaign to recruit. “I have not met a single other student at the U of I or that I’ve gone high school with that wants to be a cop,” U of I […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy