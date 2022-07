Applications are currently being accepted for 22 middle-income units at a new development in Brooklyn. Located at 262 9th Street in Park Slope, The Deermar is an 11-story residential building offering tenants spacious units and modern amenities, like a landscaped rooftop and fitness center. New Yorkers earning 130 percent of the area median income, or between $78,858 for a single person and $187,330 for a household of five, can apply for the apartments, priced from $2,300/month studios to $3,344/month two bedrooms.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO