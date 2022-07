A man was killed early Monday in a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana. The shooting, one of several a 7-Eleven stores Monday morning in Southern California, was reported at 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the store in the 700 block of East 17th Street. The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body.

