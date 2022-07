Last weekend, my partner and I decided to go on a museum date – to live out our childhood nostalgia for trips to the museum and to see the new Smithsonian exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum: Narwhal: Revealing an Arctic Legend. It was really interesting. For how much I’ve seen narwhals referenced in popular culture – my favorite being “Elf”’s Mr. Narwhal: “Bye Buddy, hope you find your dad!” – I knew next to nothing about them. It turns out, their “horn” is actually a giant, long tooth that pokes through upper lip, not their forehead. Wild. Check it out next time you’re at MPM now until Oct. 2.

