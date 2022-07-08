Ryan Seacrest Recalls Causing ‘Panic’ on Kelly Ripa’s New Game Show With ‘Tragic’ Mistake

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. J Mayer/Shutterstock

Big whoops! Ryan Seacrest is a very experienced TV personality, but he recently made a huge mistake while appearing on Kelly Ripa‘s new game show, Generation Gap — and lawyers had to get involved.

“There’s a portion in the show that I’m sure is not in there now where I was reading a card, and I was so nervous,” the Emmy winner, 47, recalled on the Thursday, July 7, episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “I was so nervous I was going to screw it up that I read the question and the answer.”

His Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 51, put it more succinctly: “He gave away the answer.”

Seacrest was supposed to read the clue, “This is American … blank,” with the idea being that a contestant would then fill in the gap with the word, “Idol.” The producer, however, didn’t leave a blank and instead read out the entire show title.

“And then it was panic on the set,” the Georgia native joked. “It’s tragic.”

Ripa went on to say that lawyers for the network then had to get involved, presumably to check that no rules were broken. “He screwed it up and the lawyers went into lawyer mode,” the All My Children alum recalled. “I knew already the horror of the lawyers, and once the lawyers come out, everything shuts down for 45 minutes.”

The former Hope & Faith star joked that she’s worked with Seacrest for so long that she couldn’t embark on her new project without his help. “Because we are so codependent, I couldn’t possibly do a prime time show without involving Ryan Seacrest,” she said. “At one point I just left the stage and let you take over, which is my sweet spot.”

The duo have cohosted Live With Kelly and Ryan since 2017, while Seacrest has helmed American Idol since its 2002 premiere. The radio personality also returned to host the show in 2018 following its two-year hiatus before its move from Fox to ABC.

When Idol celebrated its 20th anniversary in February, Seacrest said that he “never expected” it would evolve in the way it has.

“I think about the impact in the music culture,” the media mogul wrote in an essay for The Hollywood Reporter. “I get to play songs on the radio, and there was a time when maybe music directors or program directors thought, ‘Oh, this is a novelty act. This is a novelty song coming from a television show, who knows if this is really a star?’ I think there was a time when you weren’t truly accepted if you won a television competition in the music world, but that has changed.”

Seacrest pointed out that some of the music world’s biggest current stars — Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson — all came from the world of Idol. “That talent has diluted any concept of lack of credibility,” he added.

Generation Gap airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

