ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Seacrest Recalls Causing ‘Panic’ on Kelly Ripa’s New Game Show With ‘Tragic’ Mistake

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43LmiG_0gZ6fzNf00
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. J Mayer/Shutterstock

Big whoops! Ryan Seacrest is a very experienced TV personality, but he recently made a huge mistake while appearing on Kelly Ripa‘s new game show, Generation Gap — and lawyers had to get involved.

“There’s a portion in the show that I’m sure is not in there now where I was reading a card, and I was so nervous,” the Emmy winner, 47, recalled on the Thursday, July 7, episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “I was so nervous I was going to screw it up that I read the question and the answer.”

His Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 51, put it more succinctly: “He gave away the answer.”

Seacrest was supposed to read the clue, “This is American … blank,” with the idea being that a contestant would then fill in the gap with the word, “Idol.” The producer, however, didn’t leave a blank and instead read out the entire show title.

“And then it was panic on the set,” the Georgia native joked. “It’s tragic.”

Ripa went on to say that lawyers for the network then had to get involved, presumably to check that no rules were broken. “He screwed it up and the lawyers went into lawyer mode,” the All My Children alum recalled. “I knew already the horror of the lawyers, and once the lawyers come out, everything shuts down for 45 minutes.”

The former Hope & Faith star joked that she’s worked with Seacrest for so long that she couldn’t embark on her new project without his help. “Because we are so codependent, I couldn’t possibly do a prime time show without involving Ryan Seacrest,” she said. “At one point I just left the stage and let you take over, which is my sweet spot.”

The duo have cohosted Live With Kelly and Ryan since 2017, while Seacrest has helmed American Idol since its 2002 premiere. The radio personality also returned to host the show in 2018 following its two-year hiatus before its move from Fox to ABC.

When Idol celebrated its 20th anniversary in February, Seacrest said that he “never expected” it would evolve in the way it has.

“I think about the impact in the music culture,” the media mogul wrote in an essay for The Hollywood Reporter. “I get to play songs on the radio, and there was a time when maybe music directors or program directors thought, ‘Oh, this is a novelty act. This is a novelty song coming from a television show, who knows if this is really a star?’ I think there was a time when you weren’t truly accepted if you won a television competition in the music world, but that has changed.”

Seacrest pointed out that some of the music world’s biggest current stars — Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson — all came from the world of Idol. “That talent has diluted any concept of lack of credibility,” he added.

Generation Gap airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 4

Related
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune': Pat Sajak Suffers Embarrassing Loss at Daytime Emmys

The 2022 Daytime Emmys went down on Friday night, via live ceremony broadcast on CBS. One of the wildest facts to come out of the awards ceremony — which is now streaming via Paramount+ — was at the expense of game show icon Pat Sajak. As noticed by BuzzerBlog, Sajak suffered an embarrassing loss. Sajak was riding high going into the night, being as he was nominated twice in the same category, Outstanding Game Show Host, due to his work on both Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. However, he did not win the category.
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

Ryan Seacrest Fans Are Irritated At His Co-Host Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa have been hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan together since 2017. Previously, Kelly hosted the show with Regis Philbin and later Michael Strahan. Recently, fans of Ryan have been trashing Kelly saying that she interrupts him a lot and he could do better alone or with another co-host.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Slams The Talk Show's Series Finale

On June 17, The Wendy Williams Show officially ended after 13 seasons in syndication. Wendy Williams, who stepped away from the show due to health issues, was not included in the series finale, and Kevin Hunter, her ex-husband and a former producer of the talk show, is not happy. In...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
purewow.com

Kelly Ripa Calls Out Husband Mark Consuelos on IG: ‘Babe, You Have to Come Up with Something New’

Mark Consuelos will need to step up his Instagram game—especially when it comes to commenting on his wife's posts. In case you missed it, Kelly Ripa shared an IG pic of her husband in honor of Independence Day. Consuelos is looking right at the camera as he sits against the wall, while Ripa captures her own silhouette. She wrote, "Happy 4th from @instasuelos and The Shadow."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Hudson Fans Are Calling Out Simon Cowell After She Receives A Tony Award And Historic EGOT: 'Take That, Simon!'

Jennifer Hudson is now a historic EGOT recipient, meaning that she has officially won all 4 of the major American entertainment awards! The Broadway star finally earned a Tony award over the weekend for co-producing A Strange Loop, which won “Best Musical,” and fans couldn’t be happier for her. She is also the youngest ever EGOT winner at age 40, making history with her latest accolade.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Kelly Ripa
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Whoopi Goldberg For Saying This On The 'View'—Did She Cross The Line?

Fans have slammed Whoopi Goldberg for her use of foul language on a recent episode of The View. The 66-year-old actress and daytime TV show co-host used the profanity on the Tuesday, June 14th episode of the show during a segment about parenting. “Sometimes you have to be an [expletive] to be a parent,” the EGOT winner said live on air, which immediately was met with criticism on social media.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Womanizer' After Britney Spears Called Her Out For 2007 Comments

All good? Kelly Clarkson covered Britney Spears' song "Womanizer" on The Kelly Clarkson Show for its daily Kellyoke segment — just less than a week after the pop star called out the "Breakaway" songstress for comments she made in 2008 about her career. “Celebrating Queen Britney 👑🙌 #Kellyoke,” the talk show’s official Twitter account wrote on Wednesday, June 15, alongside a video of the performance.BRITNEY SPEARS' FIANCÉ SAM ASGHARI TELLS ALL IN RARE INTERVIEW: TRAINER WANTS TO BE 'A YOUNG FATHER,' DISCUSSES MISCARRIAGE & THEIR DAY-TO-DAY LIVESSpears, who recently got married to Sam Asghari, took to Instagram to share how...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live With Kelly And Ryan#American Idol
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Fires Back at Fan Accusing Her of ‘Bad Parenting’

It’s an understatement to say that parenting can be extremely hard, especially in a time when social media is full of all kinds of “helpful” hacks, tips, and tricks telling you how you should parent. One of the biggest social dilemmas in the parenting world is how social media pits working moms against stay-at-home moms. Truthfully, no matter what side of the spectrum you’re on, you’re always going to be doing it wrong. Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee is no exception in that battle as one fan slammed her online for leaving her husband and child at home so she can pursue her career. However, much to our delight, the news station star had the best response to that less-than-empathetic fan.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star...
NFL
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With”

Following two previously broken engagements, Becca Kufrin is confident she’s found “The One” in Thomas Jacobs, who she met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. “I keep learning stuff about him. Like any relationship, I would hope to learn something new about my partner and just keep falling more and more in love. Thomas always keeps me […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Herbie J Pilato

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

167K+
Followers
19K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy