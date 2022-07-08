ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Daily News

Fireworks calls down from 2021 in Newton

By Christopher Braunschweig
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31VGGR_0gZ6fxcD00

There was no way for local police to respond to every single one of the 20 calls of illegal fireworks complaints received in a 50-minute period July 3, Newton Police Chief Rob Burdess said, which further emphasizes the difficulty officers face when enforcing the limited usage ordinance around Independence Day.

“We had a 50-minute period where we had over 20 calls,” Burdess said. “So how do you realistically respond to all of those and enforce this? And you can’t. It’s just not logical or even possible. I could have my entire force out there and they wouldn’t be able to keep up with what’s going on.”

Regardless, the Newton Police Department was able to issue four citations from the 68 fireworks-related calls from July 1 to 4. Each citation is $400. Compared to some previous years, Burdess said the number of fireworks calls in 2022 are in line with what the city has received the past four years, provided 2020 is left out.

Considered by the police chief to be an outlier year because of the pandemic, 2020 garnered 230 complaints and 22 municipal citations for fireworks ordinance violations. Compared to 2019, Newton Police Department reported 109 calls for service. As a result of the 2020 fireworks season, the city raised the fines.

“2020, of course, was COVID year. Everybody was cooped up, I think, for too long and decided to blow up the town,” Burdess said to council members during their July 5 meeting at city hall. “It seems like that was pretty common around the country, realistically.”

In 2021, the police department reported about 107 fireworks calls and issued about six citations. Compared to this year, officers are dishing out fewer citations (but only just) but the department is also receiving less calls about it. Burdess said the city does seem to be trending down in the amount of complaints.

Oftentimes the police department sees fireworks complaints as early as June, coinciding with state code dates and the rise of vendors during the same month. But Burdess said this year “it was pretty bleak,” which is good for the city. Most of the complaints, however, are funneled through the Fourth of July weekend.

Burdess said there was one report of a severe injury as a result of fireworks. The chief said it is an ongoing investigation and he is not able to give many details.

“I will surely give more details on that as the investigation unfolds a little bit more,” he said. “Beyond that, it was a busy weekend for officers and dispatchers. Beyond fireworks this is one of the busier weekends in terms of alcohol use. Not only are they chasing fireworks around, they’re chasing drunk people around.”

After Burdess’ report, city council member Craig Trotter asked him how officers respond to fireworks calls and determine whether a person can be charged. Burdess said it takes a lot of different factors. Depending on which law and what type of call, officers may have to witness people shooting off fireworks.

However, there is also a social host ordinance that allows police officers to enforce in an indirect way, but there needs to be evidence on the scene. When police have state code charges — anywhere in a public area, such as a roadway, park or apartment complex — officers need to see the person set off fireworks.

Or they can have a witness who is willing to go to court and fill out a statement. Burdess said the city code violation requires evidence of discharged fireworks. But when whole neighborhoods are shooting off fireworks and sending debris off in different directions, it can be challenging.

“If you actually have a mortar in the driveway or a backyard, well that’s what we call a ‘clue’ in police work,” Burdess said. “Again, a lot of different factors. It’s not a mandatory arrest or a mandatory citation in every case. There is discretion in every case, and every one of these is a little bit different.”

In Newton, residents within city limits may discharge fireworks from 8 to 11 p.m. July 4.

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext 6560 or cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Man Charged with Felony Weapon Possession

On July 5, detectives were called to the area of Perry Street east of Highway S45 regarding an abandoned truck that was idling west of the railroad tracks. The vehicle was registered to 43-year-old Joseph Quigley of Des Moines. The Marion County Dispatch office had received calls of a man on the railroad tracks northwest of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a small .22 caliber revolver and a small plastic baggie of a crystal-like substance on the road the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers ran a criminal background on Quigley and found he was a convicted felon. On July 8, Quigley came to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with officers, and admitted that the gun was his and he had meth during the incident. Quigley was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm as a Felon, a Class D Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, a Serious Misdemeanor.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa man dies in Sunday morning house fire

ALTOONA, IOWA (WHO) — A 73-year-old Iowa man has died after he was pulled from his burning home by firefighters early Sunday morning. According to a news release, the Altoona Fire Department was called to a home in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue SE at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday on a report of a house fire.
ALTOONA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Charged With Auto Theft, Burglary

An Ottumwa man is facing several charges stemming from three incidents in late June and early July. According to court documents, at around 7:48 a.m. on June 27, 26 year old Jedakyah Daniel Ponce allegedly broke into a truck at a residence on E. 2nd Street, by crawling through the window. He then stole the truck and drove it away. The truck was later found with the license plates removed in an attempt to conceal it. The estimated value of the truck was $10,000. Incident reports then allege that around 6 a.m. on July 7, Ponce entered the garage of an occupied residence on Kenwood Street while the occupants were asleep, and stole several items.
OTTUMWA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Eddyville Man Arrested for Insurance Fraud

An Eddyville man was arrested after authorities say he made a false auto insurance claim. 33-year-old Stephen Allen Allgood Jr. faces a charge of insurance fraud – presenting false information, a Class D felony. According to the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, Allgood made false statements and submitted a...
EDDYVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Independence Day
Iowa State Daily

City looks to increase penalties during 801 Day

The Ames City Council will introduce new draft ordinances that will increase penalties during 801 Day at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Iowa State students’ 801 Day began when sororities and fraternities prohibited alcohol during the week leading up to the start of classes. The prohibition ended at 8 a.m. on the Saturday before classes, and for some students, the drinking began at 8:01 a.m.
AMES, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny Free Block Party Permits

(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankney is reminding people they are able to schedule a time to block off their neighborhood streets for a block party. The city says on Facebook residents would need to apply for a free permit first. The permit requires all homeowners included on the street that will be blocked off to be notified and to agree to the street closing.
ANKENY, IA
kttn.com

Man who eluded authorities for several days has criminal history in Iowa

The man found hiding in a barn southeast of Dunlap has a criminal history in Iowa. Thirty-eight-year-old Kent Lasley of Ottumwa, Iowa was taken into custody about noon Saturday after eluding officers since Thursday afternoon as they were looking for a suspect in a motor vehicle theft in Adair County.
DUNLAP, IA
KCCI.com

Construction on storm sewer upgrades continue in Beaverdale

DES MOINES, Iowa — At Franklin Avenue just west of Beaver Avenue in Des Moines Beaverdale area, the sounds of construction hum through the neighborhood. It is phase three of the Closes Creek Watershed project, upgrading the storm sewers. "Previously, we would have a 5-minute downpour and our intersection...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Prairie Meadows racehorse tests positive for meth

ALTOONA, Iowa — A horse that won a race at Prairie Meadows has tested positive for meth. The horse named Drag Malibu was drug tested shortly after winning the third race of the day on May 29. "The horse had trace amounts of methamphetamine in his body when the...
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Semi-truck driver killed in crash on Highway 5

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash at the intersection of Highway 5 and Interstate 35 in West Des Moines on Monday night. Police say the driver was trying to merge but lost control and crashed into a ditch. The driver died at...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
point2homes.com

4734 148th Street, Urbandale, Dallas County, IA, 50323

Immaculate 2 story SMART home with over 2,000 Sq. Ft. 4 very spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. New LVP flooring on main floor, granite counter tops, new roof 2021, new lighting, new washer, dryer, dishwasher, new fridge and stove. Large backyard with play set and garden. Basement stubbed and ready for future finish! 3 Car garage. Come see this beauty before its gone! Seller leaving house furnished! Except tools in garage!
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

The Iowa State Fair begins in 30 days

DES MOINES, Iowa — The countdown is on — the 2022 Iowa State Fair starts on Aug. 11. There are two new building projects for this year's fair: new bleachers and covered seating at the Elwell Family Park, and a new shelter being built behind the pavilion. "We...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

The Collective, a zero-waste shop, opens in Des Moines' Highland Park

Jamie Nicolino first opened THE COLLECTIVE in a small, 350-foot square store in downtown Des Moines that was connected to her apartment in 2019.Three years later, the zero-waste store has grown into a bright, open storefront in the Highland Park neighborhood that Nicolino opened July 8.State of play: Nicolino first realized there was enough demand for her eco-friendly products when, "I started tripping over things," in her old location at AP Lofts.At the newly-redeveloped store, there's room for all of the existing essentials like re-fillable shampoo and conditioner — as well as new products like bulk face cleansing oil and...
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, July 11th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowans who support and those who oppose abortion held events in Des Moines this weekend. A couple dozen people gathered outside of a Roman Catholic cathedral downtown Saturday and prayed together, and then walked to the Statehouse to pray more. Pulse Life Advocates co-hosted the event, and board president Tom Quiner says his Catholic faith teaches that human life begins at fertilization and it is always unjust to kill an innocent person. Thousands of people gathered outside the Iowa Capitol Sunday to call for abortion to remain legal in the state. Several groups -- including Planned Parenthood and the Iowa Coalition for Collective Change -- hosted the event with people in the crowd holding signs and wearing shirts declaring their support for abortion.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Ask Axios: Why does Des Moines allow this street dumpster?

Question: Why does the City of Des Moines allow dumpsters to be parked on the streets for months at a time?This dumpster next to Capital Square has been the home [of] vermin and stench for at least 5 years. What is the deal? — Bruce Gast of WDMState of play: Jason and Linh used to work in Capital Square. We can vouch that a dumpster had been located on Fifth Street between Locust and Walnut streets for years and was still there in April when Bruce asked this question.Real Capital Solutions, Capital Square's management company, didn't return our inquiries about the matter.So we forwarded Bruce's question to the city's neighborhood services department on April 21 and were updated on several occasions that city staff were looking into it.Driving the news: The dumpster's longtime tenure on Fifth Street is over.After being contacted about the dumpster, Capital Square's management notified the city that it is being removed, Devin Perry, a DSM spokesperson told us last week.Of note: If plans change, owners will need to obtain a permit to relocate the dumpster on the street, Perry said. Dumpsters be gone: Fifth Street as it looked Saturday. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man is charged with Attempted Murder and other charges after a shooting. Police were called to 25th and University Thursday afternoon because of gunfire, and found a person who had been shot at. Police also found a handgun and several shell casings. Police...
DES MOINES, IA
Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
665
Followers
115
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy