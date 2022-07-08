ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

McDonald’s launches Camp McDonald’s

By Melissa Zaremba
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV/ CNN) - McDonald's is giving your kids the chance to go to summer camp without leaving their homes. The...

Pet Talk: Meet Grumpy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's time to Meet our Pet of the Week for all you dog lovers this lovable pup could be the one for you. Meet our Pet of the Week, Grumpy! Grumpy is a 1-year-old male mixed breed that is anything but cranky. The Humane Society...
YUMA, AZ
Excessive heat continues with hotter temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The intense heat will continue as we will experience hotter temperatures today. An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect for Yuma and Imperial counties at 10 A.M. this morning until 8 P.M. tonight for the dangerously hot conditions. We will heat up quickly and...
YUMA, AZ
NBC 11 Weather: A summer sizzle

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Temperatures will peak today with an Excessive Heat Warning in. effect and highs near 115 degrees. Above normal temperatures will prevail through the entire week with highs likely topping 110 degrees for many lower desert locations each day.
YUMA, AZ
Yuma, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andres Moreno

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters spotlights U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andres Moreno. Moreno is a special reaction team (SRT) member with the Provost Marshal's Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona. He is from Port St. Lucie, Florida and joined the Marine...
YUMA, AZ
Study: Weekend exercise lowers the risk of early death

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV/CNN) - No time to workout during the week?. That's okay, weekend warriors are still getting it done. Packing your workout into a couple days can still make a big difference when it comes to staying healthy and living longer. In fact a new study on the...
YUMA, AZ
Suicide Prevention Lifeline will transition to 3 digit number￼

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV/ CNN) - The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is transitioning to a three-digit number to 9-8-8. The line operated as a 10-digit number for more than 15 years. Health officials are trying to reach more people because one caller out of every six hangs up before talking...
YUMA, AZ
Average gas prices are down 30 cents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV/ CNN) - It may be time to hit the pump this morning as U.S. commuters are getting a little break. The national average for a gallon of self-serve regular is $4.68 according to Triple-A. That's roughly 30-cents lower than it was a month ago. Analysts at...
YUMA, AZ
Yuma Solid Waste, Recycle Pickup Days to Change

Area affected is 16th to 40th streets between avenues A and B. Pickup days for some City of Yuma solid waste and curbside recycling customers will permanently change beginning July 25. From that date forward, homes between Avenue A and Avenue B and from 16th Street southward to 40th Street...
YUMA, AZ
Yuma 19U club soccer team wins National Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma 19U RSL AZ 03 Quintana soccer club team did what no other Yuma soccer team has ever done. They made is to the highest competitive level there is and won the U.S. Youth Soccer National President's Cup Championship Sunday. They defeated Illinois 4-0,...
YUMA, AZ
Border Patrol Mum on Details of Calexico Shooting

CALEXICO — Little information has been released from U.S. Border Patrol about a shooting involving an agent that left one person injured from apparent gunshot wounds following an encounter at a busy Calexico intersection as midday traffic passed. Minutes after noon on Monday, July 11, on Highway 98 just...
CALEXICO, CA
21-year-old man caught with $29K in cash at Highway 86 checkpoint

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 21-year-old man with a valid Border Crossing Card was arrested by El Centro Sector Border agents and possessed over $29,000 on Wednesday. Around 5:40 p.m., a grey 2014 Toyota Corolla stopped at the Highway 86 checkpoint and the driver was displaying erratic behavior, the agents told him to pull over to secondary inspection.
SALTON CITY, CA
Border Patrol-involved in Shooting at Highways 111 and 98

CALEXICO — A shooting involving U.S. Border Patrol and one individual who has been hospitalized with apparent gunshot wounds occurred on Highway 111 and Highway 98 near Paulin Avenue shortly after noon on Monday, July 11, according to Calexico police and fire department sources. The nature of the encounter...
CALEXICO, CA
GoFundMe established for family of Brett Savage, of Holtville area after Tragic Accidental Death

A Holtville area man, a husband and the father of five children was killed while working out of town in the area of Mobile Wednesday. The EAN would like to send our sincere condolences to his family of Brett Savage in this terrible loss. A GoFundMe has been established to help with expenses and with financial realities for his widow and children.
HOLTVILLE, CA
Prison sought for Arizona official in ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a school board member in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. But if probation is imposed instead, prosecutors said the judge should then enforce a provision of Guillermina Fuentes’ plea deal that bars her from holding public office while on probation. Fuentes and another woman, Alma Juarez, were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on a ballot abuse conviction in Yuma, but the hearing has been postponed until Sept. 1. Authorities say Fuentes and Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.” That’s a practice...
ARIZONA STATE
Two brothers suspected in Somerton murder

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Police Department says a man was found with gunshot wound and two suspected brothers were arrested. Police found the gunshot victim inside a garage in Somerton on May 30, 2022, but later succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center.
SOMERTON, AZ
Two San Luis women to be sentenced for Ballot Harvesting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday the two San Luis women found guilty of ballot abuse, were set to learn their fate and how much time they’d spend behind bars. Now almost two years after the crime was committed, this is now the third time the sentencing has been delayed.
SAN LUIS, AZ

