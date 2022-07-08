ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

DeVante Parker Effect: Patriots' Offensive Rank After Trade?

By Logan Macdonald
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Op4uO_0gZ6fZct00

The New England Patriots have struggled to find real production at wideout for a while now.

Last season, no Patriots player had 1,000 yards receiving. Additionally, no wide receiver even had six or more touchdowns. The only player to post six or more receiving touchdowns for New England was tight end Hunter Henry.

Now, New England has a new toy in DeVante Parker. He had over 1,200 yards receiving with nine receiving touchdowns in 2019, and will add juice to the passing attack.

Here's where that leaves the offense:

Recent projections of the NFL's most explosive offenses next season have New England at ... No. 18.

The article cited reasons for optimism with quarterback Mac Jones under center, their running backs and the addition of Parker. However, it also cites the loss of Josh McDaniels and still having a lack of other weapons in the receiving game as signs of regression.

No. 18 is a bit optimistic for the New England offense, but not too far off.

Parker will be an incredible addition to the offense and give Jones a downfield threat with a career 14 yards per reception. New England also drafted an underrated prospect in offensive guard Cole Strange. If rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton can make an impact, the Patriots offense has the chance to take a step forward.

The loss of McDaniels will prove troublesome though, as he has long been touted as one of the league's best play calling minds. Having Joe Judge or Matt Patricia possibly call plays now isn't exactly enticing either.

With Judge as head coach, the New York Giants ranked second to last in both offensive yards per game and points per game last season. Patricia has struggled to win games with the Lions for many years before joining New England.

The addition of Parker and some rookies with upside both on the offensive line and at receiver will give hope to this offense of better days ahead. Additionally, the backfield of Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and James White will continue to make an impact. Regardless, there are too many unknowns with this offense both from a personnel and play-calling standpoint. This just seems like a below average offensive unit yet again.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

2 NFL Head Coaches On The Hot Seat Behind Matt Rhule

With the 2022 NFL season nearly here, there’s already a list of coaches facing pressure to perform this season. The most obvious coach needing to perform is the Carolina Panthers’ head coach, Matt Rhule. After a disastrous 2021 season that saw the team implode, Rhule found himself in...
CLEVELAND, OH
12up

Aaron Rodgers polled as best QB in the NFL

Who's the best quarterback out there in the entire NFL? That's a question that is going to be asked from start to finish this upcoming season, as there's plenty of guys who think they deserve the No. 1 spot. Thanks to a poll via ESPN, we have our answer -...
NFL
BucsGameday

Could Buccaneers Tom Brady Be the Best NFC Quarterback… Ever?

If Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win another Super Bowl then the legendary quarterback could surpass all NFC signal-callers in postseason wins against the conference. Not Troy Aikman of the Dallas Cowboys, not Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers (and one NFC win with the Minnesota Vikings for Favre), not even Steve Young or the great Joe Montana for Brady’s childhood team, the San Francisco 49ers.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Patriot Country

Patriots Plan Camp Cut of WR N’Keal Harry

FOXBORO -- N'Keal Harry and the New England Patriots are nearing a breakup. The 2019 first-round draft does not much seem in the team’s plan as we are closing in on the late-July start of camp, the latest echo of this idea now noted by the Boston Globe. Since...
NFL
Yardbarker

What if DeSean Jackson finally teamed up with Aaron Rodgers?

As the story goes, DeSean Jackson attended the University of California-Berkeley from 2005 to 2007. What many people forget about is that he and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers were supposed to be teammates in 2005. But, Rodgers left after the 2004 season for the NFL Draft. They might have one more opportunity to play with one another.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns released an allbatross from around their necks when they unloaded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The deal was first reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Carolina sent a conditional fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Mayfield. The Panthers are responsible for just $5 million...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devante Parker
Person
Mac Jones
Person
James White
Person
Matt Patricia
Patriot Country

Patriots Training Camp 3 To Watch: Wide Receivers

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots corps of wide receivers will be among the most watched, and potentially most scrutinized areas of the roster heading into the upcoming 2022 NFL season. In the aftermath of the team drafting former Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the...
NFL
AllDolphins

Dolphins 2022 Opponent Breakdown: Baltimore Ravens

Our series examining the Dolphins' 2022 regular season opponents continues with the Baltimore Ravens. The Dolphins will face the Ravens in their road opener Sept. 18 at M&T Bank Stadium. BALTIMORE RAVENS. 2021 Record: 8-9, fourth in AFC North (no playoffs) Last Dolphins-Ravens Meeting: 2021 at Miami — Dolphins 22,...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#New England#American Football
BillsDigest

Josh Allen Going Backwards? Weird 'Concern' About Bills QB

The Buffalo Bills roster has the potential to be legitimate Super Bowl favorites this season. This comes as no surprise, as the Bills had the NFL's top defense last season and perhaps the league's most explosive offense. However, there are suggestions in some media quarters about the superstar QB Josh Allen regressing, and the departure of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the main reason why.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Patriot Country

Who's Most Exciting Offseason Addition for Patriots?

The New England Patriots went into the 2022 offseason with a need for weapons around quarterback Mac Jones. With uncertainty surrounding who's calling the plays and a receiving core that didn't have a single player reach 1,000 yards last season, acquiring playmakers quickly became a top priority. Enter receivers DeVante...
NFL
Patriot Country

Scouting Source: Local TE Sparks Patriots Interest

FOXBORO – Although the University of Rhode Island is just an hour away, the New England Patriots rarely dip into the local prospect pool. While they did select wide receiver Chy Davidson in the NFL's Supplemental Draft back in 1981, the team has been missing out on a few top players in their own backyard.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Patriot Country

Mac In Business: Jones Joins Patriots Trio For Workouts

FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots team enjoys a well-deserved hiatus from on-field practices, individual players are still hard at work making preparations for the upcoming 2022 NFL season. Accordingly, and in true Patriots fashion, quarterback Mac Jones is taking “no days off.”. New England’s second-year signal...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy