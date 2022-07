Now that the Carrier Dome has been renamed, I can remember when it first got its name. It was one of Carrier Corp.’s last independent acts before United Technologies took over. The big debate at the time was, why not call it the “Ernie Davis Dome”? Why just single out one Syracuse University athlete? There are three outstanding players who wore No. 44 — Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little — and several who did not do as well as these three. Two of them went on to have outstanding NFL careers, Davis won the Heisman Trophy and leukemia derailed his playing pro football.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO