City of Miami’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program to soon end

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – The City of Miami’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will end next week, the city announced on Friday. The last day and time applications will be accepted will be Wednesday, July 13, at 5 p.m. The city announced in a news...

Miami-Dade, Broward facing teacher shortage

MIAMI — Miami-Dade, Broward and the state are all facing a shortage of teachers for the upcoming school year.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with both the superintendent of Broward County Public Schools and the president of the United Teachers of Dade about issues they face and possible solutions.Dr. Vickie Cartwright, the superintendent of Broward Schools, said, "We are going out there to find qualified and high-quality teachers in our classrooms. I want the best and brightest teachers for our children to set them up for success."She said the nation's fourth largest school district has 15,000 teachers and has 502 openings, compared...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins is our choice for District 8 Commissioner

During her time as Commissioner of District 8, Danielle Cohen Higgins has set the standard for great, consistent leadership. She continues to be a leader on important issues: she’s concerned about housing affordability and wages in our community. That’s why Commissioner Cohen Higgins says she is working to implement policies that promote affordability and championing smart development that makes people more important than profits.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Apply for Income Support Services at the Tamarac Community Center

Free income support services are now available to Tamarac residents at the city’s Community Center. Hispanic Unity of Florida is partnering with the City of Tamarac to provide application assistance for income support services such as Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, Florida Kidcare, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
TAMARAC, FL
Miami-Dade restaurant with rodent issues not ordered shut? Why?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Why aren’t state inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordering places with rodent and roach issues shut in Miami-Dade County?. Seems as though the rules and regulations are not being enforced equally. Last week, rodent issues were found inside Encanto Restaurant...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
What is lost when a popular flea market closes?

MIAMI— This is the best time for Claribel Vasquez's little juice stand at the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market. Children on summer vacation, thirsty from scampering around the teeming open-air market, buy creamy coconut smoothies, sugar cane juice splashed with kiwi and pineapple drinks infused with ginger.In many ways, these kids are following in her footsteps — the same path walked by generations of immigrant families in South Florida.When Vasquez arrived as a teen to Miami from the Dominican Republic in 1987, she strolled the sprawling booths every Sunday with her aunt, buying vegetables, browsing shoes and snacking on roasted corn....
MIAMI, FL
We’re at the ‘epicenter’ of the nation’s housing crisis, but Broward’s housing leaders are missing in action

What if there was a crisis in Broward County and the leaders responsible for helping to solve it didn’t bother to show up?. We just found out. Amid a “housing affordability crisis” that the CEO of the United Way of Broward recently described as “the predominant issue affecting Broward residents,” the 15-member Broward Housing Council canceled its June 24 meeting “due to a lack of quorum,” its website says.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Broward woman startled by spiny iguana in her toilet

(BROWARD COUNTY) — A Broward County woman, Michelle Reynolds, what shocked to find a huge spiky-tailed iguana in her toilet Saturday night. The Hollywood woman called “Iguana Lifestyles,” wildlife removal and they showed up yesterday to safely remove the Mexican spiny-tailed iguana. Reynolds says the iguana was...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Four Miami-Dade municipalities may be expanding

MIAMI – Four Miami-Dade municipalities may be expanding. County commissioners met Thursday about a proposal to split up part of unincorporated Miami-Dade County that's mostly industrial and commercial land.Some mayors and city officials say this annexation makes sense and that it will provide services such as fire rescue, police and more.Meanwhile, some business owners are saying this is going to be a burden on taxes and that it's unfair and unamerican."It's less the money to me than it is the way that this has been gone about, it's the most undemocratic process I've ever seen," said Jeffrey Kluger, a business...
MIAMI, FL
10731 SW 51st St, Davie, Broward County, FL, 33328

Completely Remodeled 4 Bed/2 Bath Home situated on a secluded 1.27 acre lot located in the desirable Sunshine Acres in Davie. Property features a huge open & buildable lot ideal for expansion, building your dream home or agricultural use w/ a large detached garage suitable for RV storage/workshop. Home is energy efficient equipped w/impact windows & doors, Solar Panels & 2 new AC's providing Huge savings on electric bill & No water expenses-property is on a well. Completely Updated Interior w/new Flooring, Kitchen, Baths & SS Appliances. Gorgeous backyard w/new large covered patio overlooking the lush landscape & new 18’ above ground pool. Property located just off I-75 in an excellent school district near shopping, dining, 5 min walk to Ferone Park & easy access to major highways. No HOA.
DAVIE, FL
499 NE 102nd St, Miami Shores, Miami-Dade County, FL, 33138

Beautiful Mimo Style home in an excellent Miami Shores location. Corner lot, split bedrooms and open floor plan with sliding doors to pool/patio area. Move right in and enjoy the renovated kitchen, newer electric, plumbing, a/c, a beautiful new renovated bath and a TESLA charging station. Roof is only 7 years and impact windows throughout. This home has been beautifully updated and maintained. Sellers have plans approved by the city, for a garage conversion should you be in need of more space. Corner lot is beautifully landscaped and provides for ultimate privacy.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
What’s being built there? Chick-fil-A, Wawa and more on tap for massive Lantana construction site

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? 1233 W. Lantana Road in ...
LANTANA, FL

