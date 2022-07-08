Road construction to impact Downtown Huntsville intersection

Construction road sign against a blue sky (Photo: Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two road construction projects will impact traffic at a major intersection in Huntsville.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 11, a contractor will begin road work at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Jefferson Street (where Kaffeeklatsch is located). Clinton Avenue will close to through traffic at that time and until July 25, One lane of Jefferson will remain open.

Businesses and the Clinton parking garage will be open, however, drivers will need to detour to the south and use Washington Street (where Honest Coffee is) to access the garage and businesses.

The entire intersection will close from Jul. 31-Aug. 2 for decorative brick installation. The City of Huntsville said EB Clinton drivers will be detoured onto Spragins, West Side Square, East Side Square, and Washington Street during the closure, with WB Clinton drivers being detoured onto Washington Street and Holmes Avenue (see map).