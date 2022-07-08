ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Road construction to impact Downtown Huntsville intersection

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago
Construction road sign against a blue sky (Photo: Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two road construction projects will impact traffic at a major intersection in Huntsville.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 11, a contractor will begin road work at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Jefferson Street (where Kaffeeklatsch is located). Clinton Avenue will close to through traffic at that time and until July 25, One lane of Jefferson will remain open.

Businesses and the Clinton parking garage will be open, however, drivers will need to detour to the south and use Washington Street (where Honest Coffee is) to access the garage and businesses.

The entire intersection will close from Jul. 31-Aug. 2 for decorative brick installation. The City of Huntsville said EB Clinton drivers will be detoured onto Spragins, West Side Square, East Side Square, and Washington Street during the closure, with WB Clinton drivers being detoured onto Washington Street and Holmes Avenue (see map).

WHNT News 19

Danville standoff over, man in custody

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside a Danville home Tuesday morning. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:55 a.m. they were called to a home in the 1600-block of Kirby Bridge Road where an armed man had barricaded himself inside. Officials said they were told the man planned to hurt the others inside the home.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Man hit and killed in Albertville

A pedestrian was hit and killed early Monday morning. It happened about 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 431 near East Main Street in Albertville. The Marshall County Coroner's Office says the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. He's not being identified at this time as officials notify family. Albertville...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

