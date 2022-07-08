ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunna Faces New Drug Smuggling, Gang-Related Allegations From Prosecutors

By Tony M. Centeno
Gunna was denied bond again yesterday after a judge maintained his ruling that the rapper would be a threat to witnesses. The judge's decision was supported by the prosecution, who brought up new fresh allegations about the YSL rapper.

According to a report WSB-TV published on Thursday, July 7, the prosecution raised allegations about a nurse who had been caught trying to smuggle in a numerous of drugs for inmates including Gunna, who was born Sergio Kitchens. When she was confronted back in May, the nurse, who was identified as TreQuera Lashell Ford, dropped the bag of drugs and ran away. Prosecutors provided new insight that implies Gunna allegedly knew about the scheme.

“Inside that bag was a list of people for medical records in the Fulton County Jail," the prosecution said during the hearing. "One of those people on that list was Mr. Kitchens."

Ford's bag also contained cocaine, marijuana, cigarettes, and prohibited items that was reportedly intended for the inmates she was communicating with before she tried to go inside the jail. The nurse was arrested a few weeks ago in Mississippi after being on the run for over a month. She was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, crossing guard lines with prohibited items, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and possession of cocaine.

The prosecutors also accused Kitchens of acting as the leader of another Atlanta-based street gang. The rapper is only charged with racketeering in regards to the YSL case, but the prosecution alleged that he's also a prime member of Shady Park Crips. They claimed he's currently under investigation for two other murders.

“He is a member of the Shady Park Crips out of south Fulton,” prosecutors alleged. “He is under an investigation at this point in time by more than one law enforcement agency concerning at least two homicides committed by that gang during this time.”

Gunna was denied bond and will remain behind bars until 2023 along with Young Thug and the other YSL members. He has maintained his innocence since he turned himself into police back in May.

Gunna Denied Bond Again, Prosecutors Allege Witnesses in YSL Case Have Been Threatened

In a virtual appearance in court on Thursday, Gunna was denied bond again amid the sweeping 56-count RICO indictment against Young Stoner Life Records. Per 11Alive, Gunna was not granted bond and is expected to remain in jail until the January 2023 trial date. He was first denied bail on May 23 by a Fulton County judge. His attorneys contend there’s nothing indicating their client needs to remain behind bars until trial, but the judge argued Gunna poses a threat and could intimidate potential witnesses. In comparison to Young Thug, who is at the center of the RICO indictment, Gunna is only facing one count of conspiracy to violate RICO.
