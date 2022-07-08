Meet & Greet with new Kosciusko School District Superintendent

The City of Kosciusko’s 2% food tax referendum is today. Voters will be choosing between voting for or against a 2% tax of prepared food and beverages at restaurants in Kosciusko. Polls will be open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm. All voting will take place at the...
In a week’s time, Attala County has gone from being one of the most expensive places in Mississippi to buy gas to one of the cheapest. AAA says with prices at some stations now less than $4, the countywide average in Attala has dropped to just under $4.02, down more than 43 cents since July 5th. Only eight other counties in the state have a lower average price. The price drops have been smaller in other parts of the local area. The auto club says gas is averaging $4.24 in Leake County and $4.25 in Neshoba County, down 10 to 15 cents in the past week.
(The Center Square) – A Canadian company is making an investment into the future of Mississippi’s timber industry, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced Southeastern Timber Products LLC and STP-Tolko Partnership are investing $150 million into the Ackerman plant as part of an expansion project that will more than double the company’s output. The project will be completed in early 2024.
*Story and pictures by Stephanie Holmes. On June 11, a group of 12 students and 6 adults from Kosciusko Junior High School and Kosciusko High School traveled to Washington, D.C. and New York City. Stephanie Holmes, KHS music teacher, and Darcy Bingham, KJHS gifted teacher, led the trip. The tour...
The historic old Neshoba County jail, located downtown on East Myrtle Street, a place few people would want to claim to have visited when in was in use as a detention center is being transformed into an auxiliary building for a nearby meeting place. Forrest Bridges, owner of Bridges, the...
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with indecent exposure and vagrancy following recent incidents at Yazoo County buildings. The Yazoo Herald reported multiple complaints were made about a man sleeping naked on the steps of county buildings. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Terry Gann said Steffon Grantham, 29, was arrested after […]
Another person in Leake County has died due to COVID-19. That information released in the latest update from the Mississippi State Department of Health. Wednesay, the department reported 1,350 new cases and 14 deaths. That brings the death toll in Leake County to 120 since outbreak of the pandemic. COVID-19...
A Mississippi man suspected of leading law enforcement on two high-speed chases through two counties on rural roads turned himself in to authorities. Herman “Buddy” Turner, 44 of Bentonia, turned himself in at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office after warrants were issued for two separate vehicle chases.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine being unable to get the money you deposited into a bank account after that account was closed. One Madison small business owner claims he’s been fighting Chase Bank for months to return his funds. The thousands being held hostage are preventing him from getting a good night’s sleep.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Thursday in connection with two vehicle chases. Herman “Buddy” Turner, 44 of Bentonia, turned himself in at the sheriff’s office after warrants were issued for two separate vehicle chases. On May 27, Vicksburg Police Department units attempted...
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Friday issued a warning about someone possibly trying to impersonate a law enforcement officer. Moore said a caller reported she was stopped Thursday about 8:30 p.m. on Highway 39 North by a White man with blonde hair who had blue lights in the front grill of his dark red, unmarked truck. The woman said the man demanded that she open her door and he tried to get inside her car.
JENNIFER ABERNATHY, 31, of Florence, Bench Warrant X 7, CPD. Bond $0 X 7. CHRISTOPHER A BANKS, 28, of Lena, DUI – Other Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,331, $478, $218, $418, $0. SKIKEEMA R BURKS, 20, of Carthage,...
Flowood, MS – Crash on MS-25 near Plaza Dr Ends in Injuries. Flowood, MS (July 10, 2022) – All of the northbound lanes were blocked by a motor vehicle accident in Rankin County that ended in injuries. At around 10:30 a.m., on July 9, emergency crews were called to the scene of an auto accident that occurred in the Flowood area.
LAJORDAN T SMITH, 26, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Contraband in Prison, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $250, $10,000, $250. JAYMIE L STARLING, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000. JOSH L STROUD, 40, of Kosciusko, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Petit Larceny, Petit Larceny of Fuel Put...
9:50 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Road 4151 off Attala Road 4116 in the Sallis area. 10:07 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting that two utility trailers were stolen from a residence on Attala Road 2247/Old Trace Road.
MADISON, Miss. — Madison and Gluckstadt fire departments responded to reports of a house fire on Lake Village Drive after the National Weather Service reported lightning struck the home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The fire was put out by the time 16 WAPT crews were able to get on...
VAIDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The body of a 6-year-old was found inside a burned apartment in Carroll County. The fire happened Saturday afternoon, July 9 at an apartment complex on Court Street in Vaiden. According to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Orlando Pittman was found dead...
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Madeline Elaine Robertson, also known by “Matt DeLuca,” in Rankin County. Robertson may be accompanied by 24-year-old Emily Nicole Yeary, also known by “Riley DeLuca.”. The pair are supposedly traveling...
