Kosciusko, MS

Meet & Greet with new Kosciusko School District Superintendent

By Breck Riley
breezynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kosciusko School District will hold a meet and greet...

www.breezynews.com

breezynews.com

Happening today: Tax referendum vote

The City of Kosciusko’s 2% food tax referendum is today. Voters will be choosing between voting for or against a 2% tax of prepared food and beverages at restaurants in Kosciusko. Polls will be open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm. All voting will take place at the...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
breezynews.com

Gas Prices in Attala County– From One Extreme to the Other

In a week’s time, Attala County has gone from being one of the most expensive places in Mississippi to buy gas to one of the cheapest. AAA says with prices at some stations now less than $4, the countywide average in Attala has dropped to just under $4.02, down more than 43 cents since July 5th. Only eight other counties in the state have a lower average price. The price drops have been smaller in other parts of the local area. The auto club says gas is averaging $4.24 in Leake County and $4.25 in Neshoba County, down 10 to 15 cents in the past week.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

Canadian lumber company expanding in Mississippi

(The Center Square) – A Canadian company is making an investment into the future of Mississippi’s timber industry, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced Southeastern Timber Products LLC and STP-Tolko Partnership are investing $150 million into the Ackerman plant as part of an expansion project that will more than double the company’s output. The project will be completed in early 2024.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
point2homes.com

388 Post Oak Road, Madison, Madison County, MS, 39110

Copyright © 2022 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. 388 Post Oak Road is in the 39110 zip code. 388 Post Oak Road has the following amenities: fireplace. 388 Post Oak...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Photo gallery: local students visit New York and Washington DC

*Story and pictures by Stephanie Holmes. On June 11, a group of 12 students and 6 adults from Kosciusko Junior High School and Kosciusko High School traveled to Washington, D.C. and New York City. Stephanie Holmes, KHS music teacher, and Darcy Bingham, KJHS gifted teacher, led the trip. The tour...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Old jail being renovated as venue building

The historic old Neshoba County jail, located downtown on East Myrtle Street, a place few people would want to claim to have visited when in was in use as a detention center is being transformed into an auxiliary building for a nearby meeting place. Forrest Bridges, owner of Bridges, the...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with indecent exposure in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with indecent exposure and vagrancy following recent incidents at Yazoo County buildings. The Yazoo Herald reported multiple complaints were made about a man sleeping naked on the steps of county buildings. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Terry Gann said Steffon Grantham, 29, was arrested after […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Death in Leake County attributed to COVID-19

Another person in Leake County has died due to COVID-19. That information released in the latest update from the Mississippi State Department of Health. Wednesay, the department reported 1,350 new cases and 14 deaths. That brings the death toll in Leake County to 120 since outbreak of the pandemic. COVID-19...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Bentonia man arrested in connection with car chases in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Thursday in connection with two vehicle chases. Herman “Buddy” Turner, 44 of Bentonia, turned himself in at the sheriff’s office after warrants were issued for two separate vehicle chases. On May 27, Vicksburg Police Department units attempted...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Kemper Co. Sheriff issues warning to public

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Friday issued a warning about someone possibly trying to impersonate a law enforcement officer. Moore said a caller reported she was stopped Thursday about 8:30 p.m. on Highway 39 North by a White man with blonde hair who had blue lights in the front grill of his dark red, unmarked truck. The woman said the man demanded that she open her door and he tried to get inside her car.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Aggravated Trafficking and Other Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

JENNIFER ABERNATHY, 31, of Florence, Bench Warrant X 7, CPD. Bond $0 X 7. CHRISTOPHER A BANKS, 28, of Lena, DUI – Other Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,331, $478, $218, $418, $0. SKIKEEMA R BURKS, 20, of Carthage,...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Flowood, MS – Crash on MS-25 near Plaza Dr Ends in Injuries

Flowood, MS – Crash on MS-25 near Plaza Dr Ends in Injuries. Flowood, MS (July 10, 2022) – All of the northbound lanes were blocked by a motor vehicle accident in Rankin County that ended in injuries. At around 10:30 a.m., on July 9, emergency crews were called to the scene of an auto accident that occurred in the Flowood area.
FLOWOOD, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Attala; Bolivar; Calhoun; Carroll; Chickasaw; Choctaw; Clay; Coahoma; Grenada; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Itawamba; Kemper; Lafayette; Leake; Lee; Leflore; Lowndes; Madison; Monroe; Montgomery; Neshoba; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Panola; Pontotoc; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Union; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yalobusha; Yazoo SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 451 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATTALA BOLIVAR CALHOUN CARROLL CHICKASAW CHOCTAW CLAY COAHOMA GRENADA HOLMES HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA ITAWAMBA KEMPER LAFAYETTE LEAKE LEE LEFLORE LOWNDES MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY NESHOBA NOXUBEE OKTIBBEHA PANOLA PONTOTOC QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE UNION WASHINGTON WEBSTER WINSTON YALOBUSHA YAZOO
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Updated: Escaped Cattle and Two Trailers Stolen in Attala

9:50 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Road 4151 off Attala Road 4116 in the Sallis area. 10:07 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting that two utility trailers were stolen from a residence on Attala Road 2247/Old Trace Road.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Madison home struck by lightning

MADISON, Miss. — Madison and Gluckstadt fire departments responded to reports of a house fire on Lake Village Drive after the National Weather Service reported lightning struck the home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The fire was put out by the time 16 WAPT crews were able to get on...
MADISON, MS
wtva.com

Child found dead in Vaiden apartment fire; one person in custody

VAIDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The body of a 6-year-old was found inside a burned apartment in Carroll County. The fire happened Saturday afternoon, July 9 at an apartment complex on Court Street in Vaiden. According to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Orlando Pittman was found dead...
VAIDEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Rankin County teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Madeline Elaine Robertson, also known by “Matt DeLuca,” in Rankin County. Robertson may be accompanied by 24-year-old Emily Nicole Yeary, also known by “Riley DeLuca.”. The pair are supposedly traveling...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

