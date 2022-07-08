Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 2 dead, 1 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded in separate incidents on Monday, July 11 – and both showed up at hospitals on their own, seeking treatment. Milwaukee police say the first incident happened around 7:40 a.m. near 14th and Nash. The victim is a 33-year-old Milwaukee man. Officials say the shooting is the result of an argument. Police are seeking a known suspect.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Officer says one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle. It happened near 35th Street and Hadley Street in Milwaukee Monday night just before 11 p.m. Police have not said what led up to the crash or if anyone is...
A triple shooting at a south side grocery store that left two people dead Saturday, July 9 is being reviewed by the district attorney's office. Police say a security guard was shot by another man and that man was then shot by another security guard.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee endured a rather violent 72 hours in the city this past weekend. In one instance, a Milwaukee woman died on her front porch. The victim's family told FOX6 News the man she loved killed her. "I don’t need pictures to remember my mother. It’s there. It’s there,"...
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - West Milwaukee police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday night, July 11 near 55th and Burnham. A bullet fragment hit an officer, causing minor injuries. According to police, officers were called to the scene around 11:25 p.m. after receiving calls regarding a subject stating...
OAK CREEK, Wis. — A 24-year-old man wanted for the murder of a Milwaukee man was arrested on July 6 after 10 weeks on the run. Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin's most wanted, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide (use of a dangerous weapon) and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 9-month-old boy as a homicide. Lochlan Steffes died at the hospital Friday night.Three people were arrested, but they have not yet been charged.Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine who will face charges.The baby’s grandfather told WISN 12 News he’s heartbroken to have lost his only grandchild.Milwaukee police said Lochlan arrived at Children’s Wisconsin last Wednesday with life-threatening injuries and died two days later. According to police, the baby was at a house near Third and Orchard streets when the suspected abuse occurred. Lochlan’s grandfather told WISN 12 News Lochlan was there with his parents and another man who sometimes babysat for the boy.Police would only say they arrested a 21-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy Monday, but the results aren’t back yet.
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday, July 11 near 17th Street and Deane Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene around 11:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male on the north sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced...
MILWAUKEE — The family of a man shot and killed over the weekend said he died trying to break up a fight outside a bar. Christopher Irving, 30, died. Milwaukee Police Department said the fatal shooting happened on Saturday morning, just before 2:00, outside Bar 107 near 107th Street and Brown Deer Road.
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle near 35th and Hadley in Milwaukee Monday night, July 11. It happened just before 10 p.m. According to police, a vehicle struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. The pedestrian, a 48-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained fatal injuries. Milwaukee...
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police are asking for the public's help to identify a person they say was involved in a "substantial battery incident." The subject is described as a male, Hispanic. Officials say he was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with a white logo (possibly a logo of the Milwaukee Brewers), a white t-shirt, whitewashed jeans, and white shoes.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating after a St. Francis man, 31, was found dead Sunday, July 10 near Holton and Commerce. Investigators responded around noon. The cause of death is under investigation, but police said the man's death does not appear suspicious.
MILWAUKEE — Family members are speaking out after a security guard was killed while on the job. His family identified him as 59-year-old Anthony 'Tony' Nolden. "My uncle loved working down here. He loved everything about this neighborhood. He was a superhero, he was our superhero when we were a kid and now we are grown adults and he is still our superhero," said nephew, Emmanuel Nolden.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire near 16th and Nash Sunday night, July 10. The call came shortly before midnight. Officials say firefighters made multiple searches of the residence. In the end, nobody was located – and nobody was hurt. The cause is...
RACINE, Wis. - Security cameras at Racine's Twins Food Mart captured a man setting off fireworks and the ensuing fire. The owner said they're lucky there was only minor damage. The only part of the building damaged was a sign. Karim Qedan, owner of the food mart, said they have...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's far north side Saturday, July 9. It is being investigated as a homicide. Police said the victim, 30, was shot near 107th and Brown Deer around 1:45 a.m. What led to the shooting is not yet known. Authorities...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say that a non-fatal shooting took place near 19th Pl. and Glendale Ave. at around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. The victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman, was was taken to a local hospital and she is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing...
