Malcolm Brogdon has started every game he's played in over the last four seasons, but that streak will likely end in Boston. And he seems perfectly fine with that. The 29-year-old guard, whom the Celtics acquired in a trade with the Indiana Pacers earlier this month, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski he's more than willing to come off the bench in Boston behind starting point guard Marcus Smart.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO