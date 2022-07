The Edmonton Oilers extended qualifying offers to four of seven eligible players. There weren’t many surprises here. All four players are young and have potential. Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan McLeod have earned their spots on the team, while they may sign Jesse Puljujarvi in order to trade him this summer. Finally, Tyler Benson was on the fence for me as he played most of the season in the American Hockey League (AHL), and time is running out. Here’s a look at each of the four players and what they project to do this coming season.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO