NEW YORK - Three homeless men were stabbed in separate attacks across Manhattan. Police were searching for a suspect. On July 5 at about 3:09 a.m., the suspect approached a 34-year-old man lying on a bench on the Henry Hudson River Parkway in Greenwich Village and took out a sharp object and stabbed the man in the stomach. The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he died.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO