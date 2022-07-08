ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Supreme Court: Ballot Drop Boxes Legal Only at Election Offices

By Rob Sussman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, WI (WTAQ) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that ballot drop boxes are only allowed in election offices in the state of Wisconsin, dealing a defeat to state Democrats. It was a split 4-3 ruling which sets the...

