The latest study to examine how tiny amounts of psychedelics can impact mental health provides further evidence of the therapeutic potential of microdosing. Published in Scientific Reports this week, the study followed 953 people taking regular small amounts of psilocybin and a second group of 180 people who were not microdosing. This research, led by University of British Columbia Okanagan's Dr. Zach Walsh and doctoral student Joseph Rootman, is the latest study to come from the Microdose.me project.

