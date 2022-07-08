ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tiger Tracker: All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtQ5B_0gZ6b8Gb00

You've got recruiting questions and we have the answers.

Welcome to All Clemson's recruiting mailbag, where we will answer your recruiting questions each week. Or we will at least attempt to do so, as recruiting is a world with many moving parts and an ever-changing landscape where circumstances can often change in a flash.

With that in mind, let's dive in.

Mailbag

Neal: The past 2 years Clemson has appeared to miss out on playmakers at WR and RB. I know players like Sammy Watkins and Travis Etienne don’t come every year, but we haven’t signed many playmakers lately. What are the reasons?

Not sure I agree with that assessment. In the past two recruiting cycles (2021-22) Clemson has signed a number of guys that could be considered playmakers, and at both positions.

In 2021, the Tigers signed WRs Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins and Troy Stellato. All three were blue-chip prospects and Top-200 talents, with Beaux Collins ranking No. 21 overall in the SI99. Not a bad class of receivers at all.

2021 was also when Clemson signed both Phil Mafah and Will Shipley, and again both were Top-200 talents, with Shipley ranking No. 28 overall in the SI99. You'd be hard-pressed to find a program that signed a better duo of backs in that class.

In 2022, Adam Randall and Antonio Williams were the two receivers signed. Randall ranked No. 36 overall in the SI99 and Williams was considered by many to be one of the ten best wideouts in the class. Again, not a bad haul of receivers.

Clemson did suffer a couple of misses at RB in the 2022 class. For most of the cycle, the coaching staff targeted Trevor Etienne, a blue-chip prospect and Top-200 talent. However, at the end of the day, Etienne decided he did not want to play at the same school his older brother, Travis, experienced so much success, and signed with Florida, where he can attempt to blaze his own path.

The staff quickly moved on to Andrew Paul after the early signing period, but also missed on him, and would eventually sign Keith Adams Jr, who will very likely need some time to develop.

It's also easy to lose sight of the fact that at the start of the 2022 cycle, Clemson was over its number (5) of running backs the staff typically likes to carry. Coming out of the spring, there were six backs on the roster. Then Chez Mellusi transferred out. Due to the crowded room, it wasn't all that surprising.

What was a little surprising were the midseason departures of Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes. Originally having so many backs on the roster allowed the staff to be extremely selective, hence waiting so long on Etienne. The transfers really shook things up from a roster standpoint and came at a time in the cycle when many of the top-flight backs were already committed elsewhere.

As for the 2023 class, we can revisit that at the end of the cycle. However, as for the past two classes, I think the Tigers signed a number of 2021 players that I would already call playmakers and a couple of more 2022 players that absolutely have the potential to become big-time playmakers in this offense.

Joel: How many more from each position is Clemson looking to get this cycle?

  • QB- 0
  • RB- 1
  • WR- 1
  • TE- 0
  • OL- 1 (a tackle)
  • DE: 1-2
  • DT: 1-2
  • LB: 0
  • S: 1-2
  • CB: 1 (Possibly)

Mike: What is going to be the total size of this class and is the staff done at OL?

Clemson's 2023 class currently has 16 commitments. I think the final number ends up somewhere between 23-26, depending on how things play out. See my answer above for spots that still have to be filled.

As for being done along the offensive line, the answer is no. While Thomas Austin has absolutely knocked his first recruiting class out of the park, picking up commitments from blue-chip prospects Ian Reed, Zechariah Owens and Harris Sewell, the staff would still like to add another tackle, although I don't think they will add one just to add one. It would have to be the right guy.

Right now, the Tigers are still waiting to see how things play out with Stanton Ramil, the 6-foot-7, 310-pound teammate of DL target Peter Woods. Tennessee, Penn State, Michigan State and Auburn are all in on the Top-200 talent as well. I wouldn't call Clemson the favorite at this point, though. With both Monroe Freeling and Markee Anderson both trending in opposite directions, it will be interesting to see the staff's next move if Ramil does indeed commit elsewhere.

Do you have any recruiting questions that you want to ask? If so, just let us know. Shoot us an email at jp@clemsonmaven.io or shoot us a DM on Twitter.

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Clemson 2022 season preview: Running Back

Media will hear from Dabo Swinney and assistant coaches next week. Beforehand, Clemson247 will preview each position. Keith Adams (Fr. - June enrollee) Pace (5-10, 210): 641 yards and 6 touchdowns on 104 carries; 131 yards on 12 receptions; 273 snaps in 11 games (6 starts) Shipley (5-11, 205): 738...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Georgia football legacy hopes to blossom in basketball at Clemson

On Oct. 7, 1995, at Death Valley, Clemson lost 19-17 to Georgia on a day celebrating its 100th year of football. The Tigers wore turn-back-the-clock uniforms from the 1940 Cotton Bowl victory (6-3) over Boston College, the program's first-ever bowl appearance. The Bulldogs finished the season 6-6 and linebacker Randall...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
clemson.edu

Clemson announces 2022 Watermelon Field Day￼

The Clemson University Edisto Research and Education Center (EREC) Watermelon Field Day is back this year with researchers covering topics from herbicides to Clemson Cooperative Extension Service’s weather station network. Gilbert Miller, Clemson Extension vegetable specialist, said the field day is schedule for July 14, with registration beginning at...
CLEMSON, SC
greenville.com

The History of Greenville, South Carolina

The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
FOX Carolina

Rap music legends coming to Greenville for ‘West Fest’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Legendary rappers are hitting the stage in Greenville this fall!. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced “West Fest” on Sep. 9 will feature Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and Bone Thugs N Harmony. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday.
GREENVILLE, SC
WATE

Filling up at the Silos in Easley, S.C.

Easley, S.C. (Sponsored Content) — A new hotspot in South Carolina is experiencing new life as a fun destination for food and drink. The Silos in Easley, South Carolina were built back in the 1940s and 1950s. Start out the day by getting properly caffeinated at Ninja Warrior Coffee...
EASLEY, SC
The Post and Courier

Pies, local produce to revitalize historic store in Pickens County

DACUSVILLE — Katie Chaney waved to a passing farmer from the stone porch of a long-vacant historic general store in Pickens County, which will soon serve the community again as a bakery and small grocery. She felt an immediate connection when she first saw the almost 130-year-old structure perched...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Wr#Tigers#Si99
WBTW News13

2 South Carolina deputies crash into each other while trying to stop vehicle possibly tied to drive-by shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two Anderson County sheriff’s deputies were hurt Sunday night they crashed into each other while trying to stop a vehicle possibly connected to a drive-by shooting, authorities said. The incident, which sent both deputies to a hospital, happened about 10 p.m. on White Street Extension near George Albert Lake Road. […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Car crashes into Spartanburg Co. garage

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a Spartanburg County garage Sunday night. The crash happened on Monks Grove Church Road near Dorothy Street around 8:34 p.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene. This is breaking news. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Mobile home destroyed after fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mobile home burnt down after a fire along Pinewood Drive in Anderson County on Sunday, according to the Whitefield Fire Department. According to the department, no one was home at the time of the fire. They did say an animal did die in...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WYFF4.com

Moped driver dies in Greenville County crash, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a moped driver died after a crash in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that the crash happened on Rutherford Road near Piedmont Park Road at 5:11 a.m. Monday. The coroner's office said the crash involved a moped...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Fatal vehicle crash near Ware Shoals

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office is reportedly on the scene of a fatal vehicle accident near Ware Shoals. The crash took place at Powerhouse Road and Cemetery Road just before 8 p.m. No other details are currently available.
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy